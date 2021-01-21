LeBron James and the road-warrior Lakers overwhelm Bucks in win

LeBron James and the Lakers took their undefeated road record into Milwaukee to face one of the NBA’s better teams in the Bucks.

James’ 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds helped carry the Lakers past the Bucks 113-106 and pushed L.A.'s record to 7-0 on the road.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late in the game.

The Lakers used the three-pointer as a big weapon to defeat the Bucks, hitting 19 of 37 three-point attempts.

The three-point shooting by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played a big part for the Lakers. He made a season-high seven triples on 10 attempts. His three-pointer with 2 minutes 42 seconds left stopped a 9-0 Bucks run and increased the Lakers’ lead.

Alex Caruso followed up Caldwell-Pope’s three-pointer and James then hit a three to give the Lakers a 111-103 lead that stood.