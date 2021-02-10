Nets coach Steve Nash says having fans in Barclays Center will give team a jolt

NEW YORK — Nets head coach Steve Nash thinks having fans back inside Barclays Center will give his team a jolt.

“I think it does help. It’s tough to play four games a week and not not have that element, that electricity in the building,” Nash said before tipoff against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. “Obviously, 10 percent isn’t a packed house, but I think it is a little boost and I think it can help. At least, the players enjoy the experience a little bit more and it makes the season a little less monotonous.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that arenas can reopen and welcome fans at up to 10% capacity beginning Feb. 23, when the Nets host the Sacramento Kings. Fans who hope to attend games must record a negative coronavirus PCR test within 72 hours of game time.

Nets season-ticket members and suite holders will be given priority access to the limited tickets, the team announced in a statement.

Fans in Barclays Center seats could help inspire a Nets defense that has ranked near the bottom of the league the entire season. They will also be treated to one of the league’s more exciting offensive attacks, led by the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

“That’s great. No, it’s exciting to be able to have a little slice of normalcy,” Nash said. “I think it’s great for the fans, great for the players and great for the organization and community. So I think it’s a win all around. And I’ve no doubt the league will make it as safe and thoughtful as possible in order to do it in a manageable way.”

BSE Global, Barclays Center’s parent company, also announced a portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to support coronavirus vaccine efforts in Brooklyn.

“Thank you to Governor Cuomo and his team at the Department of Health for collaborating with us in creating a robust health and safety plan that allows fans to return to our arena,” said BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi. “We would also like to thank our fans for their support this season and we are looking forward to bringing their energy back to Barclays Center!”