Cavs coach Bickerstaff fears Drummond situation will affect team morale

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff admitted Wednesday he is concerned about the effect on team morale of sitting center Andre Drummond until he can be traded.

Guard Collin Sexton doesn’t believe that will happen, saying Drummond was smiling, joking, laughing and talking about the game on their trip back Tuesday from a five-city Western Conference swing. Sexton said Drummond remains in the players’ group chat and envisions some Cavs working out with Drummond in the offseason.

“That’s still my guy,” Sexton said in a Zoom call. “He's still a part of the team regardless of his situation. When we were losing the other day, he still was getting on us like he would if he was out there. He's still our brother, and he's still with us. And we're still gonna continue to support him.”

Bickerstaff acknowledged the uncomfortable and difficult situation presented by the team’s decision to hold Drummond out while they try to find a trade partner before the March 25 deadline.

“I wouldn’t expect them to be OK with it because they like him,” Bickerstaff said of the effect Drummond’s status has on the team. “They enjoy having him around and they enjoy being teammates with him and building that relationship they already have. You would have to ask them, but I would be hard-pressed to think that they agree or like it.

“They see the business side of it and understand what it’s about and it’s not always easy. It is difficult. These guys have really good relationships with each other. I have a really good relationship with ‘Dre. It is uncomfortable, but we just have to figure it out and try and make an effort to do what’s best for both sides here.”

Bickerstaff said the Cavs remain committed to each other, but wonders what will happen in the coming days or weeks. It won’t be easy to pull off a trade for Drummond because of his $28.7 million salary, with those interested likely to wait and hope for a buyout.

“I have no doubt that they will continue to try and do what’s best by each other and by the team and the organization, but there are distractions there and relationships that can be impacted, so that does come to mind,” Bickerstaff said of his players.

Sexton agreed that this is a trying time for two-time All-Star Drummond, 27, second in the league in rebounding (13.5) and tied for sixth in steals (1.6).

“Oh yeah, it's very difficult because he loves the game,” Sexton said. “He loves to compete. He loves to play and not being out there with us, I know it's hurting him so much … you could tell from the sideline when he was talking to us, he was very energetic. Even after the game, he was talking to us, yelling at us, and you can just tell like, ‘Man,’ [and] he's like, ‘Man, I know.’

“We know what it feels like to just sit on the sidelines.”

Drummond did not practice Wednesday, Bickerstaff said, and because of the long flight back from San Francisco he and the front office have not discussed what Drummond will do as far as practice and attending games.

“There is no doubt about it, this is not an easy situation and anybody who says it is would be is being dishonest,” Bickerstaff said. “The only thing that we can do and will continue to do is allow all the resources he needs to have at his disposal. If he needs the facility, if he needs the coaching staff, whatever it is that he needs, we’re willing to provide.”

Bickerstaff said he received a few texts but had not seen the video of comments made Monday night by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, angered by the Drummond situation. Green spoke of the disparity between players who are deemed cancers in the locker room and sometimes fined when they ask to be traded, while teams like the Cavs are not seen in the same light when they bench a player to keep him healthy before he’s moved.

“The guys in our league take their opportunities to speak their voices and I feel like everybody has their right to their opinion. Nobody’s opinion should be muted,” Bickerstaff said. “Obviously there’s conversations that we’ve had with our guys as far as this process goes that everybody’s not privy to.

“But again, guys have a right to speak their voice and organizations have to do what’s best for the organization. I think that’s kind of how it works and it shouldn’t be a two-way street, so to speak.”

Sexton wouldn’t say if he believes what’s happening is unfair to Drummond.

“I don't know anything that's going on in between him and the front office,” Sexton said. “Whatever they have in the front office with him and coach, that doesn't pertain to me.

“Whatever happens in summer, we're gonna go work out with him and it's going to be that friendship, that relationship that we’re just gonna continue to build and grow. … I know if he steps out there tomorrow with us, it'll be good. We'll still ride with him. That's still our guy.”

———

Bickerstaff said Kevin Love did “quite a bit of the live stuff” in practice and was with the team for most of the day. The five-time All-Star forward hasn’t played since Dec. 27, limited to two games this season by a right calf strain.

“Hopefully that’s a good sign. Obviously you wait and see how he responds tomorrow, but he’s making progress,” Bickerstaff said.

The Cavs (10-19) open a four-game homestand Friday night against the Denver Nuggets and Sexton knows Love will open up things up offensively when he returns.

“We have good chemistry out there together and we know if he’s posting, he knows where I’m at and just pretty much having that spacer on the court,” Sexton said. “When you’re out there with Kevin, you can’t leave him. They leave him and it’s a 3 every time. It’s going up. No hesitation.

“We will definitely be able to get more 3s up with him out there because you know he’s taking them and also just the attention that he draws and the attention I draw, it will help everyone else as well.”

———

Guard Matthew Dellavedova began workouts during the Cavs trip after sitting out all season with a concussion. Bickerstaff said Dellavedova observed practice and talked his teammates through some of what they went over.

“He said he feels really good, which is a positive,” Bickerstaff said. “Have to be intelligent with how he feels and how he progresses from one day to the next in order to make sure there aren’t any setbacks.”

———

Bickerstaff wouldn’t go this far, but Sexton called Wednesday “probably the best practice we’ve had since preseason.”

The Cavs have lost eight consecutive games and 12 of their past 14.

“We really got after it, and it was very competitive,” Sexton said. “We were out there talking s---, and just pretty much playing hard. We just continued to grow; we push each other to the limit.”