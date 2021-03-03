Basketball

Warriors’ Kelly Oubre out vs. Trail Blazers with left wrist injury

WES GOLDBERG The Mercury News

Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game at Portland with a sprained left wrist.

Oubre suffered the injury during Tuesday’s practice after falling hard on a dunk attempt. “It was scary,” said head coach Steve Kerr, adding Oubre’s status for Thursday’s game in Phoenix is not yet determined.

After a shooting slump to open the season, Oubre has been among Golden State’s most productive scorers and reliable defenders, averaging 20.1 points on 50.2% shooting (43% from 3-point range), 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals over his past 15 games. Oubre and forward Andrew Wiggins are the only Warriors starters to play in each of the first 35 games.

With Oubre sidelined, the Warriors will start Kent Bazemore at shooting guard alongside Stephen Curry, Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Guards Nico Mannion and Jordan Poole, called up from the G League on Monday, are also available.

