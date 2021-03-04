Nic Claxton is the breakout player Sean Marks banked on

When Nets general manager Sean Marks lost defensive anchor Jarrett Allen in the James Harden deal, he acknowledged there was no replacing what Allen brought to the team. Marks also acknowledged The Fro’s departure as an opportunity for someone else on the roster to step up.

“People can sort of seize this moment and take their games to another level,” Marks said after the Jan. 13 blockbuster deal, also citing Spencer Dinwiddie’s emergence amid injuries to D’Angelo Russell and Caris LeVert. “We’ve seen that in the past whether it was through injuries or trades, other people have used this as a platform to really step up… And we hope that other guys on this team will do the same, and also the people we bring in in the future.”

That someone else entering the All-Star break has been Nic Claxton, the second-year forward who has emerged as a breakout role player in Brooklyn.

Claxton doesn’t think it’s a breakout, but his last two games have been the best he’s played in the NBA. The Nets’ 2019 second-round pick out of Georgia set a career-high, scoring 17 points in 17 minutes in their Monday win over the San Antonio Spurs. He followed that performance with 16 points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes in the Nets’ 132-114 win over the Houston Rockets, their final game before the March 5-10 NBA All-Star break.

“He’s played really well for us. He’s been huge coming back. I think for him, a lot of it is just trying to get obviously get healthy, get your body right, you know? Because it’s tough when you’re sitting out that long,” Nets three-point specialist Joe Harris said. “He’s missed a majority of his NBA career, and he’s really just itching to play, get out, compete, and for him to come out, just be able to compete on a nightly basis, it’s huge for him. But he’s shown a lot in terms of playing off of guys, competing, being in the right spots, and he gave us a lift off the bench.”

Claxton had been out the entire season dealing with knee tendonitis and did not play in the Orlando bubble last season after undergoing surgery on his shoulder. He has only played 20 total games in his early NBA career but is already looking like a steal for Marks, who drafted Claxton 31st with the pick he received from the Philadelphia 76ers that was originally owned by the Knicks.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like a breakout stretch. I’m just staying present. That’s something I’ve worked on throughout my rehab, taking everything day by day, whether it’s having a good game, you learn, if it’s a bad game and do the same thing,” the second-year combo big man said. “I definitely wouldn’t say it’s a breakout stretch. I’m just continuing to learn how to play with the guys out there and continue to grow. The sky’s the limit.”

The official breakout will come when he can shoulder a bigger load.

Claxton has not played more than 17 minutes in any of the five games he’s appeared in this season. Nets head coach Steve Nash said it’s been rough on the lefty, almost seven-footer after being out 20 months. He was gasping for air, panting on the baseline after pushing himself in the win against the Spurs.

There isn’t much anyone can do to simulate both the speed and rigor of an actual NBA game, and Claxton, like most players who won’t be competing in NBA All-Star 2021 in Atlanta, will have time to himself for the next week or so. He said his performance against the Rockets was the best he’s felt this season from a conditioning standpoint and felt he could have played more minutes, but Nash wants to bring him along slowly.

“We worry a little bit about him adapting back to the physical demands after being off for such a long layoff,” Steve Nash said. “But he’s got himself through a few games here in a week and we’re keeping his minutes down, but he’s growing.”

Claxton has been one of the Nets’ most versatile players and flashed that versatility defending a number of positions against both the Spurs and Rockets. Dinwiddie called Claxton the “second-most talented player” on the team behind Kevin Durant and noted he has a chance to be a special player. That talent has been on display entering the All-Star break, validating — at least for now — yet another gamble Marks made parting ways with Allen.

“He probably hasn’t played in a year until this week, but we all see the potential: He’s a long, athletic, mobile modern five who can dribble, pass, finish around the rim, be a lob threat, and he can defend on the perimeter or inside. So we see the potential,” Nash said. “We try to keep Nic’s feet on the ground, keep him humble and hungry and little bit by little bit, not getting ahead of himself, because if he stays the course and keeps his head down, he’s gonna be a really good player.”