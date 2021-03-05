Orlando native Anfernee Simons carries Magic influence into NBA dunk contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — When it comes to high-flying, awe-inspiring dunkers, Anfernee Simons didn’t have to look past his hometown team to find some great ones.

Now the Central Florida native will get the chance to show off his slam dunk skills on the biggest of stages — and he’s ready for the challenge.

Simons, a third-year guard with the Portland Trail Blazers, will be one of the three competitors at Sunday’s NBA Slam Dunk contest as part of the All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta.

Knicks rookie forward Obi Toppin and Pacers guard Cassius Stanley also will be competing in the contest, which will be at halftime of the All-Star Game. It tips off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT.

Participating will be a dream come true for Simons.

“It’s just everything you dreamed of as a kid. I’m just very grateful to be in this position to showcase my athleticism as well,” Simons said. “At first when I found out, I was kind of in shock because I didn’t really expect to get selected for it. Just excited to be in the competition that I’ve watched growing up. That’s kind of one of the highlights of All-Star weekend, is the dunk contest, so it’s a big deal for me. I’m excited to join the competition.”

Simons has long had a connection with Orlando’s NBA team — he’s named after Magic great Anfernee Hardaway — and said his early days were influenced by the dunking prowess of Dwight Howard, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter.

The 21-year-old Simons said current Magic forward Aaron Gordon, a three-time dunk participant, was less of an influence because the two are closer in age (Gordon is 25). But Simons said Gordon provided something else.

Inspiration.

“Of course, seeing Aaron in the dunk contest two or three times while I was in high school, to see him doing those crazy dunks was also kind of inspiring because you’ve got somebody who played for your hometown team and he was successful in the dunk contest,” Simons said.

At times, the 6-foot-3 Simons looks like he’s flying higher than any of his dunking heroes. His vertical leap was recorded at 41 1/2 inches at the 2018 NBA draft combine.

Simons, who worked out for the Magic prior to being drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2018, said his favorite dunk is where he takes the ball between his legs in mid-air.

Simons said he first saw Carter complete the dunk and he quickly began to work on it with mini-hoops.

“That’s one of the dunks that I’ve always wanted to do growing up,” Simons said. “He (Carter) kind of inspired me to want to do that dunk.”

What dunks Hardaway has in store for the competition remain a mystery. He’s playing it close to the vest. He was planning to use Friday and Saturday to ramp up his preparation with a focus on details and execution.

“I think that’s two solid days where I can make sure I know what I’m doing and make sure I get them down pat,” he said.

Regardless of what his dunks are, Simons’ focus will be on soaking up the experience — and winning.

“Obviously I want to win. I also want to have fun doing it, but the competitor in me wants to win,” he said. “I really think I’ve got a really good shot of winning. It’s going to be a fun time being able to showcase what I can do.

“I’ll be nervous and I’ll be excited at the same time, so hopefully that makes me jump higher.”

And what was the advice of teammate Derrick Jones Jr., who was crowned the dunk champion last season over Gordon?

Make your first dunk.

“That’s the one thing he emphasized,” Simons said.

———

Here are the past NBA Slam Dunk champions:

2020: Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat)

2019: Hamidou Diallo (Thunder)

2018: Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

2017: Glenn Robinson III (Pacers)

2016: Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)

2015: Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)

2014: John Wall (Wizards)

2013: Terrence Ross (Raptors)

2012: Jeremy Evans (Jazz)

2011: Blake Griffin (Clippers)

2010: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2009: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2008: Dwight Howard (Magic)

2007: Gerald Green (Celtics)

2006: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2005: Josh Smith (Hawks)

2004: Fred Jones (Pacers)

2003: Jason Richardson (Warriors)

2002: Jason Richardson (Warriors)

2001: Desmond Mason (Sonics)

2000: Vince Carter (Raptors)

1997: Kobe Bryant (Lakers)

1996: Brent Barry (Clippers)

1995: Harold Miner (Heat)

1994: Isiah Rider (Timberwolves)

1993: Harold Miner (Heat)

1992: Cedric Ceballos (Suns)

1991: Dee Brown (Celtics)

1990: Dominique Wilkins (Hawks)

1989: Kenny Walker (Knicks)

1988: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1987: Michael Jordan (Bulls)

1986: Spud Webb (Hawks)

1985: Dominique Wilkins (Hawks)

1984: Larry Nance (Suns)