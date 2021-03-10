With Nets, Blake Griffin gets his wish to play meaningful games again

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin just wanted to play meaningful basketball again. Welcome to Brooklyn, where wishes are granted.

Griffin orchestrated a buyout from the Detroit Pistons and signed a veteran’s minimum deal with the Nets over the All-Star break. Basketball doesn’t get much more meaningful than playing on a team that’s positioned at the top of the league’s totem pole of championship contenders. Yes, ahead of the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, and any other team that only has two stars to the Nets’ three-and-a-possible.

The possible is Griffin, a former perennial All-Star who is back in position to compete for a championship after toiling on a Pistons team ill-equipped to fulfill his desires. He averaged 12 points, five rebounds and four assists through 20 games this season in Detroit but may have been playing beneath his capabilities on a Pistons team in a clear rebuild ranking at the bottom of the league.

“Every year previously with Detroit, our goal was to get to the playoffs and then we did that two years ago, and that’s great, but my main focus now was to play and contend for a championship,” Griffin said in his first media availability as a Nets player on Wednesday. “There’s a feeling, even in practice tonight: You know the ultimate goal, you know the main focus, so it’s exciting to have that.”

Here’s the news you’ve all been waiting for: Griffin will not play in the Nets’ Thursday matchup against the Boston Celtics, nor does he have a timeline for his Nets debut. Griffin said he’s not injured at all -- despite back-to-back surgeries on the same knee each of the past two seasons -- but after being away from the Pistons for three weeks while they searched for a trade, failed, and eventually negotiated a buyout, the former All-Star needs to get back into the proper conditioning that will allow him to help a high-level team.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said the team wants to give Griffin the best opportunity to finish the season strong, even if it means a delayed start.

“He hasn’t played in a while either, so although he’s been working out individually, we want to be cautious and make sure that our plan is comprehensive for him to succeed as well,” Nash said. “We just want to make sure we take a good, hard look and come up with a plan that everyone agrees upon and gives him a great chance to have an impact.”

When Griffin’s conditioning work is done, he’ll join the most talented team he’s ever played for. James Harden and Kyrie Irving on one side of the ball, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan on the other, and a host of more than capable role players who have helped the Nets to a 24-13 record in the first half of the season, just a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 1 seed in the East.

Griffin said he watched a number of recent Nets games in the last few days and watched film with the team in practice on Wednesday. He echoed a sentiment shared categorically across the Nets roster: Harden, Irving and Durant make the game easier for everyone else on the roster, which makes it easier for him to eventually fit in.

“Over the years, I’ve tried to always add something to my game, and I think now at this point, I have sort of a skill set to be able to fit different areas and help those guys out,” Griffin said. “So I’m not gonna force anything, but Coach Nash told me to play my game and not worry too much about that. Once we get out there, we’ll get a better feel the more time we spend together, so I’m excited just to start that process. It already started today with practice, but it’s gonna take a little time, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Griffin’s role in Brooklyn will be different, much like it’s different for Harden from what he did in Houston. Much of the offense ran through Griffin in Detroit, and he projects to be the fourth or fifth offensive option if the Nets put their best five players on the floor.

That largely depends on what version of Griffin the Nets are getting: The version that averaged 12 points this season, 15 points last season; or 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists two seasons ago.

That remains to be seen, but the Nets are assuredly getting a motivated star. On a roster with three other motivated stars, the team will figure out how to make it work.

“I think there’s an opportunity for him here to have less pressure, less responsibility, and therefore, show what he can do and in a greater light,” said Nash. “But this is a process. I’m not sitting here making any expectations on Blake. I just want to see him enjoy his game and feel good and move as well as he can at this stage in this timeframe, and hopefully incorporate him into what we do and allow him to find a nice role.”