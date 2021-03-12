Charles Oakley on Patrick Ewing’s problems at Madison Square Garden: ‘(Dolan) offered you a D-League job. There’s no respect behind your name’

NEW YORK — Charles Oakley wasn’t surprised Patrick Ewing had trouble getting around Madison Square Garden, and he doesn’t understand why his former teammate would want an explanation from James Dolan.

“This man (Dolan) offered you a D-League job. There’s no respect behind your name,” Oakley told the New York Daily News. “Why are you mad now because they asked you for your (credential)? When they offered you a D-League job that’s when the respect went out the window.”

Ewing, the leading scorer in Knicks history, claimed he was stopped and “accosted” inside MSG by security guards on Thursday, when he coached Georgetown to victory over Villanova in the Big East tournament. Dolan spoke with Ewing afterward and “re-affirmed” their “longstanding relationship,” according to a Garden spokesman.

Ewing, 58, was already an NBA assistant for nearly a decade when the Knicks offered him the D-League gig with the Erie Bayhawks in 2012. He had been passed over previously for jobs with the Knicks and was “a little insulted” by the D-League offer, according to ESPN.

“This man offered you a D-League job,” Oakley repeated. “Why are you talking to him?”

On Thursday, Ewing was visibly upset about his treatment at MSG.

“I thought this was my building. And I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, and asked for passes. Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am,” said Ewing. “And I’m getting stopped, I can’t move around this building and I’m like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?’

“I’m going to have to call Mr. Dolan and say, ‘Geez, is my name in the rafters or what?’”

Oakley, who was once dragged out of MSG and arrested after a tussle with security, noted that Dolan allegedly fired an MSG security guard in 2013 for asking the owner for a credential. Dolan changed his mind and re-hired that security guard, according to the report.

Last year, Knicks superfan Spike Lee claimed he was being “harassed” by Dolan after being stopped by security as he tried to enter MSG through the employee entrance.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said Friday that Ewing’s complaints underscored a larger issue at MSG.

“I’m not blaming this on Dolan,” Lee said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “But something has to be wrong at Madison Square Garden. Can anybody imagine Derek Jeter being stopped entering Yankee Stadium?”

Oakley reiterated his belief that Dolan is the common denominator in the franchise’s woes, even as the Knicks (19-19) exceed their low expectations this season under Tom Thibodeau.

“No players want to come to the Knicks. Think about the last four guys who came to New York — they’re all in Brooklyn. They landed in New York and went to Brooklyn. KD, Kyrie, James Harden, Blake Griffin,” Oakley said. “There’s always something upstairs. There’s always something. You’re over .500 at the All-Star break for the first time in so many years, now look what happens before you play the first game after the All-Star break — one of the top-2 greatest Knicks of all time gets stopped for a pass.

“So now there’s negative energy and people on the team are saying, ‘Wow here we go again.’ We thought we were over this bridge. Nah, you got to pay the toll. There’s always going to be a problem because you have to pay a toll to get across the bridge.”

Oakley is suing Dolan and MSG for assault and battery over his 2017 arrest at MSG. In November, a federal appeals court revived the case after a lower court dismissed it. Oakley and Ewing started in New York’s frontcourt during the franchise’s golden era of the 1990s, but their relationship strained in the aftermath of Oakley’s incident at MSG.

“Now he knows how I feel,” Oakley said. “But at least he didn’t get jumped and surrounded by eight to 10 guys. He got it easy.”