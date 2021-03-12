Basketball

Pistons trade Svi Mykhailiuk, pick to Thunder for Hamidou Diallo

OMARI SANKOFA II Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have traded Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Hamidou Diallo, a league source confirmed on Friday.

The move continues Troy Weaver's aggressive remake of the roster, which started in November and has persisted into the regular season. Mykhailiuk is the third player to depart the roster this season after the Pistons reached a buyout with Blake Griffin last week and traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks in February.

Mykhailiuk, a third-year forward and previously the longest-tenured member of the team, has been in the midst of a prolonged shooting slump this season after knocking down 40.4% of his 3-pointers a year ago. Through 36 games, he averaged 6.9 points and 1.6 assists while shooting 37.7% overall and 33.3% from 3.

Diallo, the 45th pick of the 2018 draft, is a player Weaver is already familiar with. Weaver was an assistant GM for the Thunder when they traded for Diallo on draft night. A former five-star recruit and 2019 Slam Dunk Contest champion, he's a hyper-athletic 6-foot-5 shooting guard with a 7-foot wingspan.

Through 32 games, Diallo's averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a steal while shooting 48.1% overall and 29.3% from 3.

ESPN initially broke the news of the trade.

