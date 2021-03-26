Kristian Winfield: Nets didn’t need to make a trade before the deadline. They need a healthy Kevin Durant.

As other Eastern Conference title contenders improved at the NBA trade deadline, the Nets stood pat and refrained from any deals. The significant improvement of the Nets’ potential playoff competition does not faze Nets head coach Steve Nash.

“I don’t really consider too much the other teams,” Nash said Friday. “I’m really worried about our group and trying to make sure that we’re staying on course. So, for me, I haven’t really dug in too deep. But teams are all going to try to improve and give themselves a more comprehensive roster. So, we expect that.”

The defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat acquired two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo without giving up any key role players. The Boston Celtics added 20-point-per-game scorer Evan Fournier without surrendering Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker or Marcus Smart. The conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers added depth with veteran guard George Hill. The Chicago Bulls entered the chat by getting All-Star guard Zach LaVine some help in a trade for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

The biggest acquisition the Nets will make is acquiring a healthy Kevin Durant.

Durant missed 21 of the team’s last 22 games, first due to the league’s health and safety protocols, then a hamstring strain that sidelined him on Feb. 13. Durant averaged 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game so far this season. In the coming weeks, he is expected to rejoin a Nets team steadied by James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who won 14 of the last 17 games without their best player.

Two of those losses came in games either Irving and/or Harden missed, making the Nets virtually bulletproof (when healthy) during Durant’s absence.

“I think we’ve proven that we can win without Kevin. We’ve proven that we can win without Kevin and Kai at times,” Nash said. “Knowing how great they are, I think it does give the guys confidence that we’re only gonna improve when they come back, but we have the confidence to win when they’re not here and not available to play.”

The Nets also fortified their front court by adding six-time All-Star Blake Griffin via the buyout market. But Griffin’s production in recent seasons tapered after consecutive surgeries on his left knee. It is still unclear how big a role he will play on this team.

Durant established his role as a three-level scorer, playmaker and switchable defender early into the season as he began his MVP campaign before his first of two run-ins with the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. While other teams postured, making moves to give them better odds at challenging the Nets in the playoffs, the Nets already had an ace in the hole.

Or maybe it’s a big joker.

That big joker isn’t joining a bad hand, either.

Durant’s absence forced role players like Tyler Johnson, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown, Nic Claxton and Jeff Green to step up in order to keep the team on its run. The Nets went on two separate six-game winning streaks while Durant rehabbed his hamstring.

“It is a confidence booster, especially the way we’ve been playing,” Green said. “We’ve gotten contributions from everybody that’s been on the floor, and that’s just a confidence builder in itself, knowing that we can trust the next guy, and when Kevin gets back, it just adds to the firepower that we have.”

Durant’s pending return was one of the reasons why the Nets could afford to stay silent at the trade deadline while other teams made a ruckus. The Nets also have one more open roster spot and is expected to fill it with a veteran player who becomes available on the buyout market.

“I think it just puts the other teams at a much higher awareness notice of knowing what we have, the personnel we have, and how they have to prepare if you want to beat us,” Green said. “So we want him back, we want him healthy, we can’t wait for him to get back, but we understand what we have and know that we have what it takes to win games.”