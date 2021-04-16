Julius Randle scores 44 points as Knicks beat Mavericks, extend winning streak to five games

DALLAS — The Knicks are hottest team in the NBA.

Technically, their five-game winning streak is currently tied with the Celtics, but the Knicks are certainly the most surprisingly successful given the expectations. And they’re overdue.Their latest victory Friday night was over the Mavericks, 117-109, with Julius Randle going off again with 44 points and the Knicks (30-27) getting the best of Kristaps Porzingis.

It’s the Knicks' first five-game winning streak since 2014.

Randle was spectacular while shooting 16 for 29 and finishing just one point shy of his career-high, outplaying Porzingis (23 points, 12 rebounds) and even Luka Doncic (22 points, 19 assists). It was the third straight game Randle scored over 30 points. Not too long ago, it appeared Randle was fading and the heavy minutes were taking a toll, but he’s revved up again and playing at his best.

Randle was motivated from the start in his hometown, scoring 13 points in the game’s opening five minutes. The game was close until the start of the fourth quarter. With Doncic, Porzingis and Randle all on the bench, the Knicks started the final period on an 11-3 run that put the Mavericks in a hole which proved too deep to get out of.

The Knicks were without Alec Burks, their sparkplug off the bench, who entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols Friday and is out indefinitely. In his absence, Derrick Rose picked up the slack with 15 points in 25 minutes. Frank Ntilikina logged his most minutes (albeit just four) since March. The Frenchman also knocked down a key 3-pointer at the start of the fourth.

RJ Barrett logged 46 minutes and scored 24 points. Nerlens Noel, who missed the previous game with an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and blocked three shots, including a spectacular rejection on Dorian Finney-Smith’s dunk attempt in the fourth quarter.

“That’s the beauty of the team, I really like the depth of our club,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “And we’ve had a number of guys step up in the fourth quarter, and play well. You need everyone and the willingness to sacrifice, put the team first, recognize when someone’s going well. That might mean you might not finish the game that particular night, but you search that person out because he’s got a good matchup and he’s going well. You have to put winning and the team first and that’s what I love about this group, their willingness to sacrifice and commit to the team first.”

The Knicks swept the Mavericks last season but lost their matchup about two weeks ago at Madison Square Garden, with Doncic going off and Porzingis punctuating Dallas victory with a dunk.

On Friday, the Knicks led by nine after the first quarter. Porzingis started slow but managed 10 points in the first half with eight rebounds. The other former Knick in from two years ago, Tim Hardaway Jr., dropped a team-high 16 points in the opening half. But the Mavericks were fortunate to only trail by four at the break because Doncic had only six points on four shots. He seemed more eager to facilitate until the third quarter, when the Slovenian took charge.

It wasn’t enough because Randle is the hottest player on the hottest team.