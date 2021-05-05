Magic no match for high-scoring Celtics, who cruise behind Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Walker matched his season-high with 32 points and Tatum scored 27 as the Celtics rolled to a 132-96 victory over the Magic on Wednesday at Amway Center.

Dwayne Bacon and Moritz Wagner each scored 20 points while R.J. Hampton matched his career-high with 18 points for the Magic (21-45), who had their two-game win streak ended. Mo Bamba finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

Wendell Carter Jr. missed the game with a left eye abrasion as the Magic had to use their 32nd different starting rotation of the season. They also played without injured players Michael Carter-Williams, James Ennis, Chuma Okeke, Otto Porter Jr. and Terrence Ross.

Evan Fournier scored 18 points — 10 in the first half — on 8-of-14 shooting for the Celtics (35-31) in his first game against his former team. Following the first quarter, the Magic played a video tribute to Fournier, who was in his seventh season with Orlando before being traded March 25 to Boston.

Walker hit six 3s while Tatum and Payton Pritchard each made four as the Celtics went 21 for 45 and outscored the Magic 63-18 from behind the arc. The Magic were 6 of 25.

Orlando had a 24-9 scoring edge from the free-throw line but it wasn’t nearly enough to make up for the 3-point scoring discrepancy.

The Celtics converted eight Magic turnovers into 14 points as they broke out to a 24-7 lead. A 3 by Hampton jump-started Orlando as it improved its ball security and scored 20 points over the final 3:51 of the first quarter to get within 12.

Boston started the second quarter 1 for 9 as Orlando crept within five points on two free throws by Bamba.

After Robert Williams converted a Walker pass into an easy dunk, Tatum drained a 3 and the Celtics took off from there.

Tatum and Walker combined for 10 of Boston’s next 12 points as part of a bigger 17-4 run that covered the final 3:52. The Celtics hit five of their last six shots in the half.

Tatum wound up with 12 points in the quarter.

The Magic, meanwhile, were 1 for 6 in that stretch, getting only a Bacon 15-footer and a free throw apiece from Bamba and Hampton as they trailed 63-45 at the break.

Walker scored 11 straight points to push the Celtics to a 76-50 lead with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

A 16-5 run pulled the Magic within 15 at 81-66 before the Celtics regained the momentum with a 16-2 run. They led 100-75 after three quarters.

The lead reached 30 early in the fourth quarter and the Celtics emptied their bench.

Orlando returns to action Friday in Charlotte, N.C.