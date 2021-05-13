Julius Randle says Hawks would be a ‘nice’ playoff matchup, and Knicks have reasons to welcome that series

Looking at the numbers, the Knicks and Julius Randle have the most reasons to root for a playoff matchup with the Hawks.

“That’d be nice. It’d be nice. They’re a team we’ve beaten every time this year,” Randle said on “Victory the Podcast.” “But they’re also a team that’s really good, so you can’t take them for granted.”

Not only did the Knicks sweep Atlanta, Randle posted ridiculous numbers in those three games — 37.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 58%.

Randle similarly welcomed a series against the Heat, but that shouldn’t be so appealing. Miami swept the Knicks in the regular season and Randle struggled, averaging 20 points while shooting under 40% with nearly as many turnovers (3.7) as assists (4.3).

At least there’d be a lengthy stop in South Beach.

“Miami would be nice,” Randle said. “Just being in Miami and being able to play them. I would enjoy that. I always love playing against the Heat.”

The possible Knicks matchups in the first round, for all intents and purposes, have been dwindled to three teams.

Sure, there was still a mathematical chance of facing the Sixers and Nets heading into Thursday night, but it’s slim enough to leave them out of the discussion (the Nets are more likely, but would have to lose to either the Bulls or the Cavaliers while the Bucks win their final three games).

So the Bucks, Hawks and Heat are the three likely options.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said the team’s advanced scouts — Larry Greer and Matt Harding — have already begun breaking down “all the possibilities.”

“You don’t know when you’re playing so you have to be ready right away,” the Knicks coach added.

The Knicks at least know they’re not involved in the play-in tournament, leaving them at least five off days between their regular-season finale and playoff opener. It’s a reward for clinching a top-6 seed, which became official Wednesday night.

Thibodeau, ever the taskmaster, wasn’t going to dwell on the accomplishment, even if it represented the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2013.

“The first part was clinching play-in, then the playoffs, and now the highest seed possible,” he said.

———

Randle, who has been gathering momentum for a top-5 MVP vote, acknowledged Denver’s Nikola Jokic will likely emerge with the award.

But only because Joel Embiid was injured.

“If I had to choose MVP, it would’ve been Joel Embiid before he got hurt. But he missed a lot of games,” Randle said before adding, “I think Jokic will win it, and rightfully so. What is he 26 (points per game), 11 (rebounds) and eight (assists) for a center? C’mon man. They’re top-4 in the West. His best teammate (Jamal Murray) gets hurt, he’s still producing.”

Embiid, who suffered a hyper-extended knee, has played only 49 games this season compared to Jokic’s 69. Randle expressed confusion about the voting criteria.

“Nobody knows the curriculum. It’s up in the air,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a popularity contest.”

Randle is a top candidate for Most Improved Player and a spot on one of the three All-NBA teams.