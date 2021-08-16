Taking stock of Knicks prospects after Summer League

The Knicks wrapped up Summer League on Monday with a 104-85 victory over the Hawks, and overall it was an encouraging experience that left a positive impression of their draft picks.

It’s important not to place too much emphasis on Summer League: Remember when Kevin Knox was a can’t-miss superstar after a few of these exhibitions? But it’s worth taking stock of the seven players who are most likely to have a role with the senior squad.

The Knicks, by the way, finished 4-2 in Vegas.

OBI TOPPIN

Stock: UP

After a largely disappointing rookie season, Toppin thrived while averaging 21 points and 8.3 rebounds. He was active, confident, athletic — everything the Knicks envisioned when they drafted him eighth a year ago. Was this because of the lower level of competition, just as Toppin dominated the Atlantic 10 for Dayton? We’ll see.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY

Stock: DOWN

Handed the keys at point guard, Quickley struggled with his shot and often forced the issue while shooting just 33.7%. Quickley wanted to demonstrate he’s worthy of having the ball in his hands, but we still think he’s better off the ball. He had two good games in Summer League — one great one — but the three others weren’t pretty. It reinforced that Quickley is more streaky than consistent. He also missed a game with a sore groin.

QUENTIN GRIMES

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Stock: UP

Rebounded from a poor three opening games offensively and found a rhythm, balancing his obvious defensive skill with strong shooting. He’s a smooth two-way player. Averaged 15.3 points and shot 40% from beyond the arc.

ROKAS JOKUBAITIS

Stock: EVEN

We didn’t know much about Jokubaitis before he arrived in Vegas, and he was solid in limited minutes while averaging 6.3 points and shooting 70%. He’s feisty with potential. Still, the Lithuanian returned overseas after three Summer League appearances and will play next season in Barcelona. Although Jokubaitis is undoubtedly disappointed, draft-and-stash was the planned course.

MILES MCBRIDE

Stock: UP

He played as advertised while averaging 15.2 points and shooting an impressive 53%. McBride may struggle to find time with the Knicks because of a crowded backcourt, but he feels like a Thibodeau-type competitor and player. Scored at least 19 points in half his games.

JERICHO SIMS

Stock: UP

The athleticism certainly transferred for the pogo stick center. He’s one-dimensional offensively but does it efficiently, reminiscent of Mitchell Robinson finishing at the rim. He went 10-for-10 in his first two games, and finished Summer League shooting 81% (17 for 21).

LUCA VILDOZA

Stock: DOWN

Failed to score a point over two games before his Summer League was cut short because of an injury. After the Argentine’s disappointing Olympics, there’s been nothing to suggest the Knicks should pick up his $3.3 million contract for next season. He can still show something in training camp and preseason before a decision is rendered.