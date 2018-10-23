Kevin Sherrington: Cooper could give Cowboys’ Prescott what he’s always needed

A day after Jason Garrett declined to make the kind of bold, brassy move the Cowboys needed to win, Jerry Jones made one for his head coach.
Dak Prescott, meet Amari Cooper, your new best friend.
And if he's not, well, the next move is at quarterback.
Giving up a first-round pick to the fire-sale Raiders certainly should give any Cowboys fan pause, especially if they remember when Jerry traded three picks, including a first and third, for Roy Williams in 2008. Or yikes, two firsts for Joey Galloway in 2000.
Here's why another high-priced deal for a wide receiver has a chance to work out for a change:
First of all, even if it was a premium pick, it's only one. Chances are pretty good it'll be the middle of the first round and maybe considerably lower, if Cooper can make a difference immediately. As a reference point, two wide receivers went in the first round this year. Carolina used the 24th pick on D.J. Moore, and Atlanta took Calvin Ridley at 26. Moore has caught 13 passes for 191 yards as a rookie. Ridley – who benefits greatly playing across from Julio Jones – has 22 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns.
By comparison, in his rookie season, Cooper caught 72 passes for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl. Made it again after another 1,000-yard season his second year. And he's still just 24.
Same age as Ridley, by the way.
As our film studies major, John Owning, pointed out on SportsdayDFW.com last week, Cooper is a big (6-1, 210), fast (4.4), superior route-runner who creates space.
Quick question: Name another wide receiver on the Cowboys roster who combines all of the above.
Two out of three?
The threat alone of Cooper's speed should create some elasticity in opposing defenses, which should help Zeke Elliott's hangover from Sunday greatly. If Cooper has recovered from a concussion suffered Oct. 14 against Seattle, and he and Dak can generate some sort of rapport in the next two weeks, he'd give the Cowboys a gear they didn't possess.
Of course, you're probably thinking, if he's so good, why did the Raiders give up on him? Besides the fact that Jon Gruden is tearing down the house, Cooper has been wildly inconsistent the last season and a half. A concussion last year didn't help. Too many drops last season, which hasn't been a problem this year.
Check out his targets this season: 3, 10, 5, 12, 1 and 1, the last a result of his latest concussion. Basically, when Derek Carr threw him the ball this season, he was extremely productive, either outside or in the slot.
Still unconvinced that this deal ends up any better than Roy Williams or Joey Galloway? Recall that Williams was 27 and Galloway 29 at the times of those deals. Granted, Williams never amounted to much. Galloway tore his ACL in his first game with Troy Aikman, and when he came back, his quarterbacks were Quincy Carter and Chad Hutchinson.
The Cowboys traded Galloway to Tampa Bay for Keyshawn Johnson, and he put up three 1,000-yard seasons for the Bucs.
No, Galloway wasn't ever worth two first-rounders, but it should put Jerry's latest deal in perspective. Cooper is five years younger than Galloway, and he's already made two more Pro Bowls than Galloway ever did.
Maybe you think the Cowboys should have saved that first-rounder and used it next year on a receiver. North Carolina State's Kelvin Harmon has been mentioned for the Cowboys. Maybe he'd have worked out.
On the other hand, Corey Davis, Mike Williams and John Ross all went in the top 10 picks of the 2017 draft, and in the season-and-a-half since, they've combined for 99 catches and seven touchdowns.
Using next year's No. 1 on Cooper now gives the Cowboys a chance to see if he can help an offense desperately in need of air. Seems evident that no innovation was coming from the coaching staff. Either that or Garrett is playing with his cards so close to the chest, you'd need an X-ray to read them.
A little boldness in Sunday's loss to Washington, when Garrett played for a tie instead of the win, and the Cowboys might be sitting atop the NFC East. The thing is, it's still not too late. The Eagles' record is no better than the Cowboys, and the Giants are a mess. Of the Cowboys' remaining nine games, only two (Washington and New Orleans) are against teams with winning records.
Once healthy and acclimated, Cooper might just give Dak what he's always needed in a receiver. And if that's not good enough, either, then the Cowboys have bigger problems, because they'll need to find another quarterback.
And they won't have a first-rounder to use on one next year. That's the risk they're taking. If nothing else, you have to like the guts. Howie Roseman built the Eagles into Super Bowl champs last year making bold deals. Not saying that's happening with the Cowboys now, but they're closer than they were Sunday.
