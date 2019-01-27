Pat Leonard: Eli Manning unlikely to outlast draftmates Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers

Eli Manning is one of the NFL's all-time iron men.
But in a cruel twist of fate, 2004 draft classmates Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers will outlast Manning – perhaps by several years – if the Giants part ways with their two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback this offseason.
Steelers president Art Rooney II told the Steelers Nation Unite fan organization this week in a conference call that the team has "already started talking to (Roethlisberger) and his representative about extending that contract" that expires after the coming 2019 season.
"I think Ben has some good years left," Rooney said, according to several reports. "I'd still say he's close to being in the prime of his career."
And Chargers GM Tom Telesco said in his season-ending news conference of Rivers, whose contract also runs through 2019: "I can tell you he's not going anywhere, so he's going to be here. We'll talk at the right point ... and (see) how it all fits in. But yeah, he's not going anywhere."
Manning's future, on the other hand, is in limbo even with one year left on his deal.
Giants GM Dave Gettleman said on Jan. 2 that "everything's on the table for us" at quarterback. Gettleman could not describe his ideal 2019 QB scenario "because I don't know what the field is right now." He would not commit to bringing Manning back, and left the conversation open and fluid.
Eli's father, Archie Manning, even entered the fray after the Dec. 30 season finale, telling ESPN: "If Eli is done playing, I'm fine with it. But if he comes back, the Giants have got to win. They can't go through another season like this."
That prompted Gettleman, when asked if he understood Archie Manning's point, to bristle: "No, 'cause Archie didn't tell me." And then this past week Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur were at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., scouting members of the rising quarterback class.
So while Manning's 210 consecutive games played streak – snapped last year with his benching/refusal to play in Oakland – is second all-time only to Brett Favre's 297 games in a row, he may be outlasted by his peers into the 2019 and even 2020 seasons.
The major reasons are the quarterbacks' individual abilities and the directions and competitive qualities of the offenses and teams they're leading.
Roethlisberger (144-69-1 career record), who will be 37 at the start of next season, has won two Super Bowls and been to the playoffs four of the last five seasons and 10 of his 15 seasons as starter (13-8 postseason record). And this past season Big Ben threw for a league-leading 5,129 yards with a 67.0 completion percentage, scoring 37 touchdowns to 18 turnovers.
The Steelers averaged 26.8 points per game, went 9-6-1 and missed the playoffs. They are embroiled in drama between wideout Antonio Brown and his QB, but Big Ben still can play.
Rivers (118-90-0), already 37, has no championships, six playoff appearances in 13 years as a starter, only two in his last nine, and a 5-6 postseason record. But this year, while throwing for 4,308 yards and a 68.3 completion percentage, he accounted for 32 TDs to 13 turnovers and led a 12-4 Chargers team averaging 26.8 points per game into the divisional playoff round.
Rivers never is going to match his peers' legacies without winning in the playoffs, but he was actually a late-charging MVP contender this year – the opposite of slowing down.
Manning (116-114-0), who just turned 38, owns two Super Bowl MVP awards and an 8-4 career postseason record. But he has been to the playoffs just six times in 14 years as a starter, only once in the last seven years and just twice in the last decade. And this year, while throwing for 4,299 yards and a 66 completion percentage, Manning accounted for only 22 total TDs to 15 turnovers for an offense averaging 23.1 points per game on a 5-11 Giants team.
Manning's offense also was the primary reason for the Giants' 1-7 start that clipped their season's wings before it even had had a chance to take off. The offensive line was responsible but it was largely also about Manning's inability to make plays.
The Giants roster, though, also is in need of a rebuild. Something Gettleman waited too long to start doing. So while the Chargers have a contending roster and the Steelers teetered late to miss out on a fifth straight playoff appearance, the Giants are at a much different juncture. And failure to improve weaknesses at the most important positions risks repeating mistakes and records.
Manning ($23.2 million), Roethlisberger ($23.2 million) and Rivers ($23 million) are due to carry nearly identical salary cap hits across the board in 2019, per overthecap.com. An extension for any of them could help the teams reduce immediate cap hits to free money to use elsewhere.
The Giants, if they do decide to keep Manning for another year, for example, could add a "dummy year" in 2020 to Manning's contract and convert some salary money into bonus cash to reduce his 2019 cap hit. And they've left the door open for that, too.
"My commitment is to make this team the best team it can be," Gettleman added, "and if that happens to have Eli playing quarterback, it does."
Manning, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2004 by the Chargers, who then traded him in a package to the Giants that included Big Blue's No. 4 overall pick that day, Rivers. And then Roethlisberger went No. 11 overall to the Steelers.
It really is remarkable, almost 15 years later, that all three quarterbacks have had such high quality careers. But the harsh reality also is that the end is near, and for Manning, that could be much sooner than his peers.
