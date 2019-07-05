Gene Frenette: Jaguars’ NFL brand has a power beyond football

It's understandable if you didn't trust the Jaguars to operate a functional passing attack the last decade. But never doubt the organization's ability, at least on the fundraising front, to get into an impactful two-minute offense that uplifts the community or any charitable endeavor.

Once again, the power of an NFL franchise and its brand was on display this week. After a Times-Union front-page story detailed the financial trouble the Clara White Mission found itself in due to a 45% drop in federal dollars – needing $425,000 by Aug. 30 for the 115-year old nonprofit to avoid steep cuts in services to the homeless and veterans – it didn't take long for a $75,000 lead gift from the Jaguars Foundation to spark northeast Florida's philanthropic spirit.

Shortly after CEO Ju'Coby Pittman took me on a tour of the facility Wednesday, where she introduced me to former homeless people now working as culinary chefs and other various jobs at the mission, she went back up to her office and got a nice surprise. There was a $25,000 check from best bet laying on her desk that had been dropped off by an executive.

A short time later, after contacting Jaguars Foundation senior vice-president Peter Racine to talk about his organization kicking off the "Call-to-Action Donation Challenge" with its lead gift, he said he received a text from the Pajcic & Pajcic law firm, a team partner, saying it would match the Jaguars' $75,000 contribution.

So in a span of less than 30 minutes, $100,000 went into the Clara White coffers, a monumental lift for an organization that is teetering a bit financially, as are many nonprofits who depend on funding outside of private donors to stay afloat.

"We have a model program," Pittman said. "We try to help ourselves raise money as well. We're not just asking for a handout. We've proven we're an asset to the community. We've changed a lot of lives.

"It'll be a ripple effect to the community if we're not able to raise these dollars. A lot of our clientele also have mental issues. They need a safety net that they can trust to get help. We're that one-stop shop for so many individuals."

And it's often the Jaguars, either through the foundation or player initiatives, who have the community-wide influence to provide resources for so many philanthropic initiatives to gain traction.

Take the financial pinch of the Clara White Mission, for instance. Do those big checks and others possibly forthcoming happen without the Jaguars Foundation creating the initial momentum? Maybe. Maybe not.

When most people think of the Jaguars, it's almost always about how good or bad the team is doing on the field, or the quality of the entertainment value provided on fall Sundays.

But I guarantee you many charities and recipients of their fundraising dollars look at this franchise beyond just football. It is often a lifeline in a time of massive need.

There are countless examples of how an NFL franchise can be a game-changer. If somebody else besides Tom Coughlin was named the team's original head coach, then the Jay Fund he created in 1996 that's raised $11 million and helped 5,000-plus families with cancer-stricken kids on the First Coast pay their bills would have gone somewhere else.

Remember the tragic car accident involving another DUI driver last December that critically injured a Jacksonville sheriff deputy and killed his wife, Cathy Adams? It was the foundation of departed Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles that raised nearly $35,000 from 227 donors, including his matching gift of $15,000, to pay for her funeral.

Now maybe other people step up in that situation to alleviate the family's burden, but when an NFL quarterback leads the charge, it gets media attention and tends to make donations a little easier to come by.

Project 17, the initiative to provide full-time athletic trainers at all 17 Duval County public high schools, only happened because the Jaguars Foundation joined forces with the NFL and several other partners to raise the necessary funds.

Starting this season, the CRC Foundation started by Jaguars' defensive lineman Calais Campbell will designate a charity of his choice each month to receive funding. It's easier to do that when you have an NFL platform and earn millions of dollars, but the heart to want to do it also matters.

Now imagine the Clara White Mission trying to raise $425,000 in eight weeks without the Jaguars kick-starting a campaign. Is it still doable? Yes, but having the local NFL team, which has earmarked funds to the mission in past years, up front leading the charge certainly makes a difference.

"There's always a judgment that (homeless) people are getting over on the system," Racine said. "But the working poor, when the rent goes up or you lose your home and making minimum wage, those are tough things.

"I've seen what they do at Clara White and the Sulzbacher Center (homeless shelter). Those people aren't trying to get over on the system. They're trying to make it on their own, but they need support. It was easy for us to do it."

As recently as 1993, the Clara White Mission – originally founded by a slave and turned into a social agency by her late daughter, Dr. Eartha M.M. White – had been reduced merely to a soup kitchen. Through the work of Pittman, its CEO for 26 years, many volunteers and funding from multiple sources, the mission expanded into a facility that provides a place to sleep for the homeless and also trains many of them to be chefs and janitors.

Each Friday, Clara's at the Cathedral restaurant inside the Episcopal church of St. John's downtown features a buffet-style meal that is prepared by chefs trained at the mission to raise money. It also harvests its own vegetables at a Northside farm.

But unless the mission can recoup most of the $500,000 federal funding that was lost as of June 30, cuts will have to be made. Among the first things will be reducing the days breakfast is provided for 400-500 people from five days a week to three. Going hungry, on top of many customers having to sleep without a roof over their head, only exacerbates the challenge for so many homeless people.

Pittman, whose mission has 22 employees, also worries about future layoffs without the usual funding to sustain the whole operation.

"I don't want to make that decision," said Pittman. "I pray like hell it doesn't come to that."

It appears enough people care about the work being done at Clara White Mission to come to its aid. So there's a decent chance a valuable community asset will be able to keep uplifting the homeless, provide for many people in need of a support system with its usual efficiency.

But it can't happen without a lot of money being raised in a short amount of time. Many Jacksonville nonprofits have been unable to survive this kind of financial crisis.

Fortunately for the Clara White Mission, and a lot of other folks in need, the Jaguars' brand can be a powerful thing. It does a lot more than just win or lose football games.