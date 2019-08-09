Chiefs release hype video ahead of preseason opener against Bengals

How we got the shot: Patrick Mahomes’ left-handed pass Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed football fans Monday night when he completed a pass throwing left-handed. Learn how the photo was made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wowed football fans Monday night when he completed a pass throwing left-handed. Learn how the photo was made.

After coming thisclose to making Super Bowl LIII, the Chiefs have super aspirations for the 2019 season.

Fans are excited as well. Factor in that this will be the 60th year in the history of the Chiefs’ franchise, and there’s a lot of buzz heading into the season, which starts with Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs made mention of their history in a hype video released for Saturday’s game, and there are images from six decades of Chiefs football.

“This is only the beginning” the Chiefs tweeted when it shared the video.

Here it is: