Colts quarterback Andrew Luck reportedly is retiring from NFL

It appears that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s final NFL game will have been a playoff loss to the Chiefs in January.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Luck has informed the Colts that he is retiring. NFL.com also reported the news. Schefter indicated that the Colts will make an official announcement Sunday.

Luck, 29, hasn’t played in the preseason as he’s dealt with a calf problem and later an ankle sprain.

After being the No. 1 overall pick out of Stanford in the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck was a Pro Bowl selection in his first three seasons. Injuries limited his playing time in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and he missed the entire 2017 season because of a right shoulder injury.

Luck returned to the Colts last season and again made the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. Indianapolis made the playoffs as a wild card and beat the Texans before losing to the Chiefs 31-13 in an AFC Divisional playoff game.

The Colts will face the Chiefs in a “Sunday Night Football” game on Oct. 6, but it appears Luck won’t be with Indianapolis when they do.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck already has met with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay to tell him that he is retiring, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck’s apparent retirement means Jacoby Brissett will be the starter. The Colts open the season against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sept. 8.