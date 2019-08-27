Doug Gottlieb bashes millennials while defending contentious tweet about Andrew Luck

Panthers’ Torrey Smith on Andrew Luck retiring Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith understandings why it’s hard for fans to understand the physical toll football takes. A cycle of injuries pushed Andrew Luck to retire from the NFL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith understandings why it’s hard for fans to understand the physical toll football takes. A cycle of injuries pushed Andrew Luck to retire from the NFL.

The problem with Twitter, Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb contends, is sarcasm can be tough to detect.

That, Gottlieb said Monday on his radio program, was the reason why so many people were upset with him for a tweet after Andrew Luck’s retirement.

This is what he tweeted: “Retiring cause rehabbing is ‘too hard’ is the most millennial thing ever #Andrew Luck”.

That drew a sharp rebuke from Fox Sports colleague Troy Aikman, as well as former Royals star Bo Jackson and Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith.

On Monday, Gottlieb explained that because he is so well known, he believed people would know he wasn’t being serious.

Then he criticized millennials.

“No, he is not a typical millennial ...,” Gottlieb said of Luck. “But there are characteristics of millennials that people are latching onto and me making fun of those characteristics of millennials, which are real, legit things, is I think what brought a lot of this backlash. ...

“It’s the Generation Me. Go up and look at what all the things that define millennials are. They want to work in groups, but they do want confirmation and affirmation of their success. They’re willing to move. Anyone who hires a millennial, will say, ‘You know what? It’s amazing, they’re really smart, they’re kind of worldly, they come in, sort of think they know everything, but they’ll get after it and work hard, then they want a raise like two weeks later.’ Does that sound like any football players you know?”

There’s more and you can listen to the explanation here: