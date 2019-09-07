Six things to know about the Raiders releasing wide receiver Antonio Brown

Steelers WR Antonio Brown shares special moment with father after win After a three-point win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 24, 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a special moment with his father. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a three-point win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 24, 2018, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a special moment with his father.

The Antonio Brown Era is over in Oakland and while he didn’t play in a game, his time there will long be remembered.

This week in particular has been wild, capped Saturday by the Raiders releasing Brown.

Earlier in the week, Brown angered Raiders general manager Mike Mayock by sharing a letter informing Brown of a fine on Instagram.

At practice on Wednesday, Brown reportedly called Mayock “a cracker” and added some “curse words,” ESPN reported.

On Thursday, the Raiders reportedly were poised to suspend Brown, but he apologized to the team on Friday and coach Jon Gruden told reporters the plan was for Brown to play Monday night.

The storm seemed to pass, but on Friday night Brown posted a video on YouTube that appeared to include a recorded conversation with Gruden. You can watch the video here, but be warned that there is cursing.

On Saturday morning, Brown asked for his release in an Instagram post, writing: “Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. ‘I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.’ Release me @raiders”

In his latest Instagram post, AB tells the Raiders to release him. pic.twitter.com/5WYzBKONIN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 7, 2019

He got his wish and here are six things to know about the situation:

1. Another fine

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Raiders sent Brown two letters. One fined him $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team following Wednesday’s incident at practice.

2. No guaranteed money

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Brown is no longer entitled to the guaranteed money in his contract.

In addition to fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team that voided $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract, the Raiders sent Brown a letter that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

3. Brown may not get his bonus either

Sportrac, which has information on the contracts of professional athletes said Brown’s bonus money also may not be paid.

Antonio Brown’s $1M signing bonus was actually two $500,000 workout bonuses that required he attend at least 85% of the offseason program. He didn’t, so he’s already lost $500k. If he’s released prior to Week 1, he’ll leave Oakland with $0 cash earned, & $0 dead cap. — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 7, 2019

4. Raiders players not upset

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told his brother David that the team has to prepare that Brown might not play. “There’s a relief, honestly, that he might not be there,” David Carr said. “Because quite honestly, it’s been better practices when he’s not there. When AB has not been around the building, there has been a lack of just complete insanity.”

Derek Carr's brother, @DCarr8, joined us moments ago with the latest on Antonio Brown and the #Raiders



"There's a relief, honestly, that he might NOT be there." pic.twitter.com/zTAmigVkiO — GMFB (@gmfb) September 7, 2019

5. Brown wants to continue playing

It didn’t take long for Brown’s agent to make a statement.

From agent Drew Rosenhaus, following the release of #Raiders WR Antonio Brown: "Now that Antonio is a free agent, we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team. Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

6. Raiders receiving core is thin

Here is how Brown’s absence leaves the Raiders receiving corps: