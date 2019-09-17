Dave Hyde: No way Dolphins should give in and trade Fitzpatrick

If I ran the Miami Dolphins, I wouldn't trade Minkah Fitzpatrick. He represents too big of an investment by this team. He's one of the few talents on this nothing roster. He's also part of the road to somewhere for this franchise.

You don't just give up on that because a second-year player says, "I'm unhappy."

So Fitzpatrick wants to be traded?

So what?

This is the big leagues, folks. Players are unhappy on occasion. Deal with it. Work with him. Figure out a way to get everything back on track. Since when did a player starting his second year have the power to have a trade demand actually met?

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday Fitzpatrick will start again in Dallas. Flores' reputation with the New England Patriots was motivating players through respect, not the fear of his mentor, Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Let's see it. Fitzpatrick seems more confused and frustrated over his role and this team's direction than anything.

This needs fixing, not trading. It shouldn't be that difficult. It's a litmus test for whether these Dolphins coaches and front office have all the tools to pull off this difficult rebuild that has been torn down too far already.

That's part of the problem here. The trade of Laremy Tunsil told the players there won't even be an attempt to win this year. This isn't baseball, where the awful Marlins not only can win a third of their games but do so without getting physically destroyed every night.

Would you put your health on the line for this Dolphins season? That's a valid issue here, especially considering Fitzpatrick's role. He doesn't like being a 205-pound linebacker at times. That's understandable.

Some think his role should be full time as a slot cornerback. Sorry, the No. 11 pick in the draft isn't for a slot cornerback. Safety? Boundary cornerback? Some mix of each? Wasn't his versatility what made him such a high pick?

All this is for Fitzpatrick and Flores and General Manager Chris Grier to work out together. Flores has the toughest job in this franchise. He gets the day-to-day pain of this plan. He has to navigate this season from descending from the clown show it is to a three-ring clown show it threatens to be while still developing young players who are keepers.

Fitzpatrick is one of those keepers. Grier knows that beyond anyone. He refused on draft night to trade down and potentially get a franchise quarterback in Lamar Jackson just to draft Fitzpatrick. Now he's expected to trade him? What would that say about Grier's ability and conviction?

The Dolphins have Fitzpatrick under contract for nearly four more seasons at $16 million. That's nothing. He's part of the nucleus this Dolphins defense should to build around: Fitzpatrick, cornerback Xavien Howard, linebacker Jerome Baker and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

And you want to move the timetable back again by trading Fitzpatrick?

The only way a trade works is if the Dolphins get a king's ransom in return. That means a lot more than a No. 1 draft pick being suggested in various media reports. How does a No. 1 pick for Fitzpatrick help the Dolphins?

The best-case scenario is they replace Fitzpatrick's talent with that pick. The more probable scenario is they get a lesser player or no player at all, when you look at this team's draft history and the roulette wheel of any draft.

It looks at first glance like the Dolphins get all this, too. They allowed the agent, Joel Segal, to shop Fitzpatrick. They're letting him do the work of seeing what teams would offer. Twenty teams showed interest, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported.

No doubt some those teams were checking if the Dolphins would dump Fitzpatrick, like Arizona did with quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen, drafted one spot ahead of Fitzpatrick, cost the Dolphins a low second- and fifth-round pick.

If the Dolphins are as dumb as the Cardinals, there's no hope for them. No chance of this rebuild. But, again, it looks like they're ahead of what's happened here. They played Fitzpatrick on Sunday, didn't they? If they considered him an asset to be traded, why risk the injury?

Fitzpatrick declined to talk about his trade request. He did say on Sunday, "I had a lot of fun. It was a disappointing game and score, but I had a lot of fun. I just forgot about all the distractions – all the whatever, all the time – and I just told myself to go out and have fun."

It's a start. This should get worked out. Fitzpatrick wants to be traded in the way other Dolphins players surely do right now. So what? If this franchise has smarts, if this rebuild has a chance, the only place Fitzpatrick goes is to whatever position on the field they decide.