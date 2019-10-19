The end came quickly and abruptly for Kyle Long with the Bears. Now what?

Pause long enough and the void becomes obvious, this pocket of the Halas Hall locker room where one of the Bears' most energetic and colorful players usually roamed but will no longer.

The nameplate is still in place above the wooden stall: "75 Long." Several pairs of shoes remain tucked away in the bottom drawer with an array of shirts hung on a metal rod. But make no mistake, Kyle Long's time here is finished, his playing days in Chicago over.

And now the Bears are doing what NFL teams have long been conditioned to do. They're moving on without blinking. Quickly.

"We can't look back," coach Matt Nagy said Monday. "We've got to go."

Next man up. Little time for reflection.

Just wheel the can to the curb and get on to the next chore on the checklist.

Eleven games remain on the Bears schedule, including Sunday's against the Saints. The offensive line needs new life. And Long's recent struggles, the Bears' top decision-makers concluded, were beyond repair.

Thus the end for the veteran lineman came a few days after the team returned from London, a surprise made official and permanent Monday when the organization placed Long on injured reserve. Again.

Formally, the Bears have classified Long's ailment as a hip problem. Per the team, it was never an acute injury tied to one specific moment. Just, in Nagy's words, "wear and tear." Season-ending wear and tear, it turns out.

Pair that with four shaky on-field performances this season, and the IR move became a logical escape hatch, the easiest route for making a change.

"For him," Nagy said, "and for where we were at, it was the best decision that we can make."

For Long, though, this also marked the end. The abrupt, unceremonious and cruel end.

Poof! All of it over just like that.

Inevitably, there is a permanence to this latest roster move, a lack of clarity on all that led up to it and uncertainty as to how much, if at all, Long will be around the team for the rest of this season.

For some, Long's sudden absence has left an uneasy feeling.

"He's going to be missed, man," right tackle Bobby Massie said.

Whatever the case, Long's star-crossed career is headed for the archives at Halas Hall, a seven-year file with a long list of highs and lows.

Seventy-seven games played, 35 games missed.

Flashes of elite production and incredible potential dimmed by serious physical setbacks, one after another after another.

Three consecutive Pro Bowl invitations followed by four consecutive seasons on IR.

One trip to the playoffs. One agonizing loss.

The honor this summer of being named in the Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook as the 74th-best player of the franchise's first 99 seasons.

Yet suddenly it's all history. Less than seven weeks from his 31st birthday, Long has been cast aside and left to figure out what's next while the team he poured his heart and soul into directs its energy toward more pressing business.

"Those (decisions) are never easy for any players," offensive line coach Harry Hiestand said Tuesday. "But I think they all know that it doesn't go on forever."

It all sounds so matter-of-fact, so callous, so pro football.

"It's not easy," Nagy said. "It's just part of it. It's just part of the process."

A few weeks after his rookie season ended, Long found himself on an invigorating business getaway in Hawaii, a wide-eyed 25-year-old mingling with pro football's elites. That first Pro Bowl trip was well-deserved, with the No. 20 pick from the previous spring's draft quickly earning a starting role with the Bears and producing at a high level for a record-setting offense.

By his own admission, Long knew so little that first season about the details of football, about offensive line play, about defensive intricacies. But despite that ignorance, he flourished with comic-book power inside a 6-foot-6, 325-pound frame and an exuberant aggressiveness he could tap into on command.

And when Long found himself in Honolulu that winter, mingling with players including Drew Brees, J.J. Watt and Jason Witten, he felt a new surge of energy and purpose.

At a banquet the weekend of the Pro Bowl, Witten hit Long with the question he would never forget.

"How the (bleep) did you wind up here?"

Funny he should ask.

Obviously Long's bloodlines helped. His dad, Howie, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his older brother, Chris, was at the time a standout pass rusher for the Rams. But Kyle's journey was more circuitous, more trying, more difficult than most knew.

Three years earlier, Long was universes away from the Pro Bowl, a raw rotational defensive end at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Not long before that, between leaving the Florida State baseball program in 2009 and finding his new chance in junior college at Saddleback, Long was out of athletics and out of school altogether, working through deeper personal issues and holding down a part-time job at Jack's Surfboards on the California coast.

Long rode his skateboard to work, stocked the Jack's shoe room with Vans and mastered the art of T-shirt folding.

"I had always been told the window of opportunity in sports is so small," he said back in 2014. "And I thought my time had come and gone."

Through that lens, it would have been impossible to imagine Long ever playing in a Pro Bowl, ever making millions of dollars as a starting lineman, ever carving out a lengthy NFL career.

Still, at Saddleback, Long's instant bond with Gauchos coach Mark McElroy became the match to the wick that eventually shot him from junior college to the University of Oregon into the first round of the 2013 NFL draft and eventually into Witten's circle in Honolulu.

McElroy's biggest goal upon uniting with Long was to "get him to experience the joy of playing football again."

One of Long's first messages to his junior college coach was characteristically direct. "I want to kill quarterbacks," he declared.

In 2010, McElroy gave him that chance. But in his second season, Long transitioned to offensive tackle and became an NFL-bound weapon, described by his head coach as "a human missile" whose eyes would light up when he was given a chance to get out in the open field blocking for screen plays or reverses.

"The corners would start backpedaling away," McElroy said. "He was the first offensive lineman I ever had who could get out and hit one of those skinny, quick kids, launch them into the sideline and then go back and pick off a safety and then try to pick off somebody else before the whistle blew."

Equally impressive, though, McElroy saw a young man maturing, rediscovering his purpose and thriving within football's structure. A self-described "pack animal," Long deeply loved being part of a team again and fed off the chance to channel his hyper energy into a group's cause.

McElroy saw in Long a dedicated worker who loved the game and was fiercely loyal to everyone around him. He saw growing discipline and commitment and self-awareness.

Most of all, he saw Long's future getting brighter.

That's why for Long, his arrival and emergence in Chicago felt so invigorating. He would arrive to work as a rookie and stare up at the giant orange "C" above the Halas Hall entrance.

Damn, was that cool.

"Not many people get a chance to play at this level," Long said after his rookie year. "Even fewer people have the chance to get bucked off the horse, get back on it and make it to the NFL."

At his very best with the Bears, Long was a mauler in the truest sense of the word, a brute on the interior of the offensive line who, above all else, wanted to know the snap count and the jersey number of the opponent he was supposed to bury next.

When he was healthy and dialed in, Long had a way of imposing his presence on defenders, the way a hungry crocodile introduces itself to a deer.

"He was a (bleeping) animal," Massie said. "He did things that only he could do. He's a rare player."

Long will always be remembered by Bears fans – or should be anyway – as a big-time talent with a bigger personality. He was admired for his gregarious nature and sharp sense of humor and respected as a fearless tone-setter who was a bright spot in some dismal times.

Year after year, Long sharpened an aggressive mentality within the team, a mindset he may have best described early in his career after he had worked through the initial wide-eyed awe of battling defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

Said Long: "I remember having to understand, I'm a bad mother (expletive) too."

Still, Long will also be remembered as snakebitten and injury-prone.

It's impossible to forget the setback that derailed his career most, an ill-fated shovel pass in Tampa, Fla., three Novembers ago, a second-and-goal play on which Jay Cutler's shaky flip to Paul Lasike sent the 258-pound fullback crashing down on top of Long's right leg.

That's one of the agonizing, indelible images of Long, the suddenly crippled lineman on the back of a cart at Raymond James Stadium, pounding the sides of the vehicle as his fourth NFL season – and the rest of his career, really – was rerouted into rehabilitation and recovery mode.

That gruesome injury – which, per Long, included shredded ligaments and a snapped peroneal tendon – was just the start of an unfortunate physical decline.

Who can forget the social-media snapshots from December 2017 with Long in his hospital bed and looking glum as he began another wave of surgeries. First his neck. Later his shoulder and elbow.

Last Oct. 28, Long's screams of agony reverberated through Soldier Field when a pile-up against the Jets left him with a severe foot injury and his third trip to IR in as many seasons.

Still, the way Long battled back yet again, returning from IR last year for the season finale and the playoff loss to the Eagles, proved heartening.

When his 2019 offseason was surgery-free, Long felt revitalized. The Bears asked him to take a pay cut in February, but the coaching staff sensed Long was as physically healthy as he had been in a while and in a good headspace to capitalize.

"He's a force," offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said in late July. "Just having Kyle out there with full confidence is a big deal."

That was the sense anyway.

Long always had value as a constant energy source for the line and the offense as a whole, a 330-pound jackrabbit who often bounded around the building at Halas Hall and moved on the practice fields as if his blood was 75% Red Bull.

His unselfishness was always recognized, never more so than in 2015 when, a week before the season began, he was asked to shift from right guard to right tackle. Long never wanted to make that move but never resisted or complained.

That was the kind of team-first mentality that so frequently endeared him to teammates and coaches.

As former coach John Fox often proclaimed: "I'd take 11 Kyle Longs if I could."

Even Cutler, the hard-to-win-over starting quarterback, had a soft spot for Long's juvenile rambunctiousness and, more so, for his ambitious approach. Cutler admired the way Long arrived as a raw talent but took to coaching to squeeze the most out of himself.

The often aloof quarterback opened his arms to Long, acknowledging more than once that the young lineman had become like his little brother.

"Sometimes you want to pass him off on somebody else," Cutler said. "He's a heck of a guy. I think all the guys in the locker room enjoy being around him, enjoy having him in the huddle."

Long's relentless drive, though, also made him intensely self-critical, sometimes to a fault. His on-field struggles could eat away at him and occasionally trigger his fiery temper or shake his unsteady disposition.

As recently as August, Long was reprimanded and temporarily sent away from the team after a practice skirmish, an incident during which he pulled off teammate Jalen Dalton's helmet and started violently swinging it at the defensive lineman. That was far from the first example of Long's short fuse.

Long apologized for the ugly outburst.

"As a human being, as a teammate, without question, what I did was uncalled for and absolutely so far over the line," he acknowledged.

But that incident was a significant flashpoint in his 2019 decline.

For a month and a half into the season, Long struggled to properly calibrate his mindset. On game days, he was alarmingly sluggish and creaky, no longer the dominant force up front everyone hoped he could be again.

Behind the scenes, all of those things began to add up.

Rewatch David Montgomery's 25-yard run from the final drive of last month's victory against the Redskins. Notice Long hobbling as he pulls to the left, looking more like a 75-year-old man than the nasty No. 75 beast the Bears had once known.

Throughout that night, Long's struggles were masked by the Bears' season-best 31-point output and a much-needed blowout win. But on the film, week after week, the signs were becoming increasingly evident. Something wasn't right. This wasn't full-strength Kyle Long.

Physically, he was clearly encumbered. Mentally, he was shaken.

The veteran guard was inactive against the Vikings in Week 5, struggled again in London and then was summoned to talk to Nagy during the week off.

So, Kyle ...

The end had arrived. Abruptly.

Said Nagy: "You want to be able to have strong relationships with your players so when there are tough decisions that have to be made, it's natural and it doesn't feel scripted. ... And when you get a guy like Kyle, who's poured his heart and soul into this organization and has worked really hard to be dominant in a lot of areas, we appreciate that.

"I've only been with him for a year and a half, but I appreciate the way that he's gone about things. It's just where we're at right now."

The Bears have had to move on without Long before. In each of the last three seasons. But this time, with so much more finality attached, it's different. That's why left tackle Charles Leno felt so bummed as he assessed Long's situation after practice Monday.

When Leno arrived in Chicago as a seventh-round pick in 2014, he took up temporary residence on Long's couch. For six seasons after that, they played together and grew closer. Now, suddenly, Long is no longer part of the offensive line room, no longer with the 2019 Bears.

Almost certainly Long won't play for the organization again.

"My emotions are just stuck," Leno admitted. "You know what I mean? Just kind of like, 'Damn.' Kind of down."

Sometimes the "next man up" mentality can be harder to summon.

Leno said he spoke with Long recently and relayed the most significant part of their exchange.

"These are his words," Leno said. "He said he's a Bear for life, though. That's what I remember him saying. And that's how he wanted to end things."

The acknowledgment of finality in Leno's mannerisms was evident.

Multiple attempts by the Tribune to speak with Long this week were unsuccessful. And it remains to be seen when he will speak publicly about his latest career detour.

"It's unfortunate," Hiestand said. "You have a guy with all that talent and excitement who loves the game and he just wasn't able to hold up."

Through all this, Long will have to do some soul-searching to determine how serious he is about continuing his career. Or perhaps, like Colts quarterback Andrew Luck two months ago, he will decide the vicious cycle football continues to put him through – in Luck's words, "injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab" – is no longer worth the investment or the grind.

That physical toll is undeniable. The psychological torment is profound. Who knows when the fatigue of all that becomes too much?

For now, that void at Long's Halas Hall locker stall remains obvious, particularly to those who have played with him for years or enjoyed friendships with him for longer.

"I hate that this is how he has to go out and this is how his Bears career ends," Massie said. "It (bleeping) sucks. I'm going to miss the guy because he made my job a whole lot easier."

Hiestand was asked how mindful he'll have to be in the short term as his offensive line moves on without a respected veteran, without a buddy, without a player who meant so much to so many of them.

Won't it be difficult to just pretend Long was never around, like he never existed?

"It's unfortunate," Hiestand said. "But everybody has to go through it. (The other guys) are going to go through it at some point in time. There's nothing easy about it. But they also understand that that's part of this business and part of Father Time too."

On the topic of time, kickoff Sunday is at 3:25 p.m. at Soldier Field.

Time moves forward. The Bears press on.

In the NFL, this is how it works. The end.