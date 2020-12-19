Ravens activate Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche vs. Jaguars; Tyler Huntley called up

BALTIMORE — The Ravens activated wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche II from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, bolstering the team’s depth before a must-win game Sunday against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

The trio missed practice after contact tracing determined that they’d been exposed to an infected person. But they were cleared to return Saturday after five days of self-quarantine produced no positive tests.

Brown leads all Ravens receivers with 605 yards, while Boykin has 206 receiving yards. Proche has started at punt returner since Week 1.

The Ravens also will have wide receiver Dez Bryant available for Sunday’s game. He returned to practice after missing two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens also promoted three players from their practice squad to address positions of need. Rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley was elevated and will back up Lamar Jackson, taking the role of Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley, both of whom are on injured reserve. Huntley has yet to play this season.

With tight end Luke Willson waived Saturday, the Ravens again called up tight end Eric Tomlinson, who’s played in the past three games. And amid injury problems in their secondary — cornerback Jimmy Smith has been ruled out, and Marcus Peters didn’t practice this week — cornerback Pierre Desir was promoted. In his one Ravens appearance this season, Desir played eight special teams snaps in Week 13.