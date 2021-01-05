Gene Frenette: Time for Khan to take charge, set Jaguars on right course

Shad Khan knows he can’t play the hands-off owner card any more if he wants the Jaguars’ franchise to ascend like he’s been promising for nearly a decade.

The idea of giving his head coach or general manager plenty of time to build a winner is no longer applicable under the Jaguars’ current scenario. There has to be a greater sense of urgency.

It’s not necessarily a win-now-or-else ultimatum for whoever becomes part of the Jaguars’ new leadership structure. But Khan sent an unmistakable tone after firing Doug Marrone on Monday that whoever becomes the next coach, as well as general manager, they better not take three or four years to make the Jaguars a consistent playoff contender.

Well, it’s about darn time. Part of Khan’s statement prior to his 24-minute Zoom call with the media read like an owner whose trademark patience had been spent, saying: “As the search for our new general manager continues, now the quest begins to find a head coach who shares my ambition for the Jacksonville Jaguars and our fans, whose loyalty and faith are overdue to be rewarded.”

Khan’s use of the word “overdue” is an important acknowledgment because the message he’s sending to fans, maybe for the first time, is that he’s as fed up with losing as they have been.

Refreshingly, if Khan stands by his expressed desire to take better control of the Jaguars’ organization moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how that might change the results of a franchise with an NFL-worst record of 41-106 on his nine-year watch.

------

Hitting the reset button for the franchise began with the November 29 firing of GM Dave Caldwell. Then Monday, an inevitable decree for Marrone, who went an abysmal 12-36 since guiding the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game in his first full season (2017), finally came down.

There was a touch of irony behind the timing of Marrone’s dismissal, coming just three years after the Jaguars’ AFC title loss to the New England Patriots. It’s the same fate that befell the team’s first coach, Tom Coughlin — a fellow Syracuse alumnus and the Jaguars’ front-office czar who signed off on hiring Marrone as head coach — in December, 2002.

Coughlin got bounced, a move former owner Wayne Weaver admitted years later to regretting, after the Jaguars endured three consecutive losing seasons (7-9, 6-10, 6-10) following their 1999 AFC Championship loss to the Tennessee Titans.

But there won’t be any regret from Khan on this separation. It had to be done. Marrone’s record the past three years was identical to predecessor Gus Bradley mark in his first three seasons before he got the ax the following year. The Jaguars had way too many non-competitive games, with 21 of Marrone’s last 36 losses being by double digits.

Even for an owner as remarkably patient as Khan, he knows you can’t stick by a coach as classy as Marrone through such abject failure. It would insult a fan base that was already skeptical of the owner’s acumen to put a winning product on the field.

Since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in 1978, the only coaches among a dozen to survive a 1-15 record or worse were the Cleveland Browns’ Hue Jackson (started 1-31, not fired until midway through third season), the San Diego Chargers’ Mike Riley (2000, stayed one more season) and the Dallas Cowboys’ Jimmy Johnson, who went on to win two Super Bowls after winning one game his first season (1989).

The stench from a 15-game losing streak in 2020 required a flushing, along with Khan taking responsibility for his part in the whole debacle. He was the one who thought firing Coughlin last year, freeing up Caldwell and Marrone to operate the organization as they saw fit, would produce a turnaround.

Despite critics (myself included) insisting that a total housecleaning should have been done after the 2019 season, Khan kept his GM-head coach tag team intact. It backfired horribly.

He expressed no regret about the move, saying: “We had serious issues with the team [after the 2018 season], so who better to help clean it up [than] who were part of that, really creating the mess, that would include me. It was, the three of us really need to join hands.”

------

Now Khan will be joining hands with a new coach and new GM, though it’s too early to know with any clarity who that might be. While Khan has interviewed at least four GM candidates, he shot down all media speculation that Urban Meyer was any kind of clubhouse leader to replace Marrone, saying no coaching interviews or preliminary conversation with anybody had taken place.

For now, the more intriguing aspect of this franchise transition phase is Khan stepping up to hold himself accountable, and vowing to be more involved in the football aspect of his vast business portfolio.

He sure made it sound like he wants to be less of a background owner, talking to the GM candidates about having “roster control” for the immediate future. Khan also wants both the head coach and GM to report to him, instead of one to the other.

When he was a greenhorn owner, Khan tended to rely on advisors, both outside and inside the organization, to take the lead on job searches. He retained his first GM, Gene Smith, and let him hire Mike Mularkey. Then he hired Caldwell and let him handpick Bradley.

Now Khan, 70, sounds like a man who has had an epiphany. All that losing is apparently compelling him to take more of a hands-on approach, both in the GM-coach search and, at least for the time being, with personnel matters.

“I’m going to keep the roster control,” said Khan. “I want the coach to know that also. It’s not really who’s coming in [as a player], but to really have a rhythm, that everybody is aligned on who might be leaving the team and who might be coming in, at least for the immediate future.

“Those are some of the nuances I want to make sure everybody is on board with because I think it’s really important here that we don’t head off in the wrong direction with an imbalance in power, for the lack of a better word.”

Putting aside the Lot J development and future stadium issues, this is easily the biggest crossroad in Jaguars’ history. A new GM and coach, which Khan hopes to hire almost simultaneously, will have $80 million-plus in salary cap space, 11 draft picks (five in top 65) and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the presumptive No. 1 overall selection.

If that’s not a recipe for a fairly quick ascension, provided all those resources are used properly, then what is? By 2022, there’s no excuse for the Jaguars to not have a winning season with that kind of ammunition. The ceiling will be even higher if Lawrence becomes the franchise quarterback everyone thinks he is.

“Obviously, we’re going to have an elite franchise quarterback,” Khan said. “You can’t have a mindset, ‘Well, this is a rebuild and it’s going to take time, etcetera.’ We have to have a mindset that we’re building for the long haul, but you have to be able to win at the same time.”

Whether Marrone’s replacement comes from the NFL coordinator world – i.e. Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City), Brian Daboll (Buffalo), Robert Saleh (San Francisco), Arthur Smith (Tennessee) – or is somebody with head coaching experience like Marvin Lewis (Cincinnati Bengals), Lincoln Riley (University of Oklahoma) and Meyer (Ohio State, Florida), all know they’d be walking into a gold mine situation.

It’s way past time for Shad Khan to put together a leadership team that’s going to produce sustained success. And for the Jaguars’ owner to have his own feet held to the fire and get it done.