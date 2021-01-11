Raiders star Josh Jacobs won’t face DUI charges after crash, instead charged with careless driving

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not face any DUI charges stemming from his single-car crash in Las Vegas last week following the team’s season-ending victory, authorities said Monday.

Jacobs was initially taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, but blood test results revealed his blood-alcohol level was below the 0.08% threshold needed to pursue drunken driving charges, Clark County prosecutor Eric Bauman said Monday.

The Raiders’ Pro Bowl back will instead face a traffic violation charge of failure to exercise due care during a March 8 hearing, said Bauman and Jacobs’ attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff. The 22-year-old Jacobs is charged with a misdemeanor count of “Duty of driver to decrease speed under certain circumstances,” district attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement.

The crash into a tunnel wall near McCarran International Airport last Monday at 4:43 a.m. left Jacobs with a laceration on his forehead that required several stitches at a local hospital.

Less than 12 hours earlier, Jacobs had scored a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 24 seconds left to set up the Raiders’ 32-31 win in Denver. Police said Jacobs was alone in his 2019 Acura NSX car and his air bag deployed during the crash.

The Raiders had no immediate comment Monday regarding Jacobs’ misdemeanor charge. Following Jacobs’ crash last Monday, the team released a statement saying “the organization takes these matters seriously.”