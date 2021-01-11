Gerry Dulac: Steelers need to work around Ben Roethlisberger’s bloated contract

The Steelers have any number of significant decisions to make following what has become commonplace for them — another inexplicable stumble at the end of the regular season and an embarrassing postseason performance that almost defies belief.

But at the top of the list is what to do with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who will be 39 and entering his 18th NFL season if he plays out the final year of his contract in 2021.

The decision has little to do with his performance and more to do with his contract and the significant impact on the team’s payroll.

Roethlisberger is scheduled to count $41,275,000 against the salary cap in 2021, which has been projected to dip from $198 million in 2020 to a floor of $175 million next season. As of right now, that would represent 23.7% percent of the Steelers payroll. That is the largest cap number and highest percentage of any quarterback in the league.

The problem is, with no additional years remaining on Roethlisberger’s contract after 2021, there is no wiggle room to restructure his deal and lessen the cap hit. The only way to do that would be to re-sign Roethlisberger for another year or two, but that would only serve to push the problem off for another year.

“I still have a year left on my contract,” Roethlisberger said after he passed for 501 yards and four touchdowns but threw four interceptions in the 48-37 playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. “I hope the Steelers want me back, if that's the way we go. There will be a lot of discussions. But now is not the time for that.”

Roethlisberger could be just the beginning of how the roster will change in 2021. Because of the flattened salary cap, the Steelers will have to part ways with any number of starters, especially on offense.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back James Conner and left tackle Al Villanueva are all unrestricted free agents, and at least two of the three are not likely to return.

Villanueva, who has started 90 consecutive games since 2015 for the fourth-longest streak among offensive linemen in the league, will not be re-signed. And it is unlikely Conner will get a second contract because the running game needs a total overhaul and the Steelers will look for a No. 1 running back in the draft.

That leaves Smith-Schuster, who said after the loss to the Browns he would “love to stay” with the Steelers because he has built a strong foundation and fan base here.

“They've helped change the way I am. I love the game of football and I would love to do it again,” Smith-Schuster said.

The Steelers would like to re-sign Smith-Schuster, who had a team-high 97 catches in the regular season and 13 more in the playoff loss to the Browns. He is their dependable version of Hines Ward who makes every tough catch. But sources have indicated Smith-Schuster would like to play in a major market where he could expand his off-field brand and burgeoning social-media presence. He could become too expensive to re-sign.

Also, tight end Vance McDonald, who is scheduled to count $7,927,000 against the salary cap in 2021, is expected to be let go, especially because of the addition of Eric Ebron ($8.5 million salary cap in 2021). And the Steelers could find themselves having to trade or release one of their two Pro Bowl offensive linemen — guard David DeCastro or center Maurkice Pouncey.

DeCastro, who turned 31 on Monday, has a base salary of $8.75 million and will count $14,297,500 against cap in 2021. Pouncey, who will be 32 in July, has a base salary of $8 million and a cap hit of $14,475,000. The failures of the running game could force the Steelers to begin rebuilding their offensive line.

Even beyond the salary-cap implications for 2021, the Steelers need to examine why they have collapsed at the end of the season each of the past four years, either costing them a playoff spot or an embarrassing early exit in the postseason.

They lost five of their last six games this season, three in a row to miss the playoffs in 2019 and four of their last six to miss the postseason in 2018. Throw in the 45-42 loss at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, and the late-season crumbling has become a disturbing trend.

When asked about the collapses, coach Mike Tomlin said, “It is what it is. Our record is our record. Our performances are our performances. Don't run away from that.”

------

The Steelers have allowed 93 points in their past two playoff appearances, but do not blame defensive coordinator Keith Butler for the leaky defense.

As he has done for most of the season, if not longer, Tomlin called all the defensive signals against the Browns. In the past, Tomlin and Butler would often split the play-calling.

“We functioned the way we normally function tonight,” Tomlin said after the game.