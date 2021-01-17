Ray Fittipaldo: Cut, keep or extend? Let’s plan the offseason for the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH — Top-heavy is the best way to describe the Steelers' projected salary cap in 2021. As of today, 75% of the 2021 cap is tied up in eight players.

That's a bit out of whack. As Mike Tomlin said recently, it's the cost of doing business when you're paying a two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger is entering the final year of his contract. And due to the fact that it's been restructured, his cap hit is $41.2 million.

The Steelers restructured Roethlisberger's contract in order to build a contender around him. He's not the only player who restructured his contract to help the team sign other players. He and others took more money up front, and the Steelers spread out the cap hits over the remaining years of their contracts.

As a result, there are a number of players with bloated cap hits in 2021, which is less than ideal when the pandemic will force the cap to a lower number than anyone anticipated.

It's understandable for a franchise quarterback to eat up a large percentage of the cap, but seven others take up more than half the team's cap.

That's particularly problematic in a year the Steelers have a long list of free agents. The Steelers could opt to use the franchise tag on one of those impending free agents. And they could try to sign others before the open free agency periods begins in March.

In any case, the Steelers have to shed salaries to get into compliance with the cap later this spring. That's the ugly side of the NFL business: releasing older players that are owed money on the back end of their contracts.

And for the Steelers this year, there is no shortage of candidates to be released. Here are some of the tough decisions the Steelers might have to make in the coming weeks:

———

VETERANS

— QB Ben Roethlisberger: Maybe the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner will force him into early retirement. The Steelers would save $22 million on their cap of that happened. But if he wants to come back, he'll be back. Mason Rudolph or a rookie first-round pick won't make the Steelers any better in 2021. Decision: Keep

— OL Maurkice Pouncey: The nine-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract. He's a $14.5 million cap hit, but the Steelers can save $8 million if he retires or they release him. He's going to turn 32 in July, and he's not effective in the run game, which is where the Steelers must improve the most. It's never easy to cut captain and a loyal leader, but the Steelers have to consider the option. Decision: Cut and select a center early in the draft

— OL Dave DeCastro: The same goes for DeCastro, who battled through two injuries early in the season and never seemed to recover. Was it a one-year anomaly, or is he a declining player? That's what the Steelers have to figure out. He will count $14.2 million against the cap, and the Steelers can save $8.7 million if they release him. Decision: Keep and hope he comes back strong in his final season

— TE Vance McDonald: The Steelers can save $5.2 million by parting ways with McDonald, who played just 484 snaps, his fewest number of snaps over the past three seasons. With the acquisition of Eric Ebron, McDonald's role within the offense diminished. He had just 15 receptions for 99 yards and no touchdowns. Unless he comes back at a much-reduced salary, there is little chance he'll be on the team next season. Decision: Cut

— TE Eric Ebron: The Steelers aren't likely to move Ebron because he played most of any tight end on the roster and was their most productive one with 56 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns. But the Steelers would save $6 million (only $2.5 million in dead money, too) if they made the move. Still, it's hard to fathom given what's likely to happen with McDonald and the lack of depth at the position. Zach Gentry isn't ready to be a backup much less a starter, and Kevin Rader only got called up for the final game of the regular season and the playoffs. Decision: Keep for one more year, but draft his successor

— CB Joe Haden: He's coming off a good year, but he's on the books for a $15.5 million cap hit in 2021. That's almost 9% of their projected salary cap. That's a lot of money tied up in a player who will turn 32 in April. The Steelers can create a lot of cap space by releasing Haden, but they had better know they can sign someone at a cheaper rate to replace him. Decision: Cut

— CB Steven Nelson: The Steelers are in a similar situation with their other starting corner. He's set to count $14.2 million against the cap. The team can save $8.5 million by cutting him, but one way to reduce that is a contract extension. Given the Steelers' history drafting corners, extending him might not be a bad option if it's at the right price. Decision: Keep and try to extend

— ILB Vince Williams: Devin Bush is penciled in as one starter at inside linebacker and Robert Spillane played more than Williams once Bush left the lineup. The most important thing is Spillane is six years younger and will come much cheaper. Williams is set to count $7 million against the cap, and the Steelers could save $4 million if they release him. That's a lot of money for someone who would be a part-time player under any circumstance. Decision: Cut or ask him to return on a reduced salary

———

FREE AGENTS

— WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: He was a big-play threat as an outside receiver when Antonio Brown was by his side. Since Brown left, he has become a possession receiver and last season played the majority of his snaps in the slot. The Steelers typically like to sign young and ascending players to second contracts, but the $16 million franchise tag that could make a second deal possible is too high. And with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington under contract, it's a loss the Steelers can withstand. Decision: Let him walk

— WR Ray-Ray McCloud: He's a restricted free agent, and he was better than Ryan Switzer, so they should definitely consider having him back. In the second half of the season he made some questionable decisions and the big plays in the return game disappeared. It's probably one of those situations where you re-sign McCloud and bring in one or two others to compete with him. Decision: Sign him

— RB James Conner: Conner hasn't been able to recapture his 2018 Pro Bowl form the past two seasons. The running game has been sluggish for the three years he has been the primary starter. A new direction is needed for him and the team. Decision: Let him walk

— OL Alejandro Villanueva: He has been a durable starter for the past 4 1/2 seasons since taking over for Kelvin Beachum in the middle of the 2015 season. But he's 32, and the Steelers need to get younger and better at tackle. Decision: Let him walk

— OL Zach Banner: He earned the starting job at right tackle during training camp but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opener. If the Steelers want to become a better running team, the 6-foot-8, 360-pounder could help. Decision: Sign him to another one-year deal

— OL Matt Feiler: He's a three-year starter who made the move to guard after two years at right tackle. He struggled to adapt inside, especially as a run-blocker. If it wasn't for the Steelers' cap issues, he'd be a in the mix to be re-signed and moved back out to tackle, but versatile players like him are in demand on the open market. Bottom line: Banner is younger and will come cheaper. Decision: Let him walk

— OL Jerald Hawkins: He came back to the Steelers to provide some depth after Banner was injured, but the Steelers can do better. Decision: Let him walk

— Danny Isidora: The Steelers signed him off the Vikings' practice squad and never used him. Decision: Let him walk

— OLB Bud Dupree: He was in the midst of another strong season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The Steelers drafted Alex Highsmith in the third round with the intention of him becoming a starter once Dupree moved on as a free agent. That time is now, unless the Steelers can get Dupree at a bargain-basement rate due to his knee. Decision: Let him walk

— OLB Ola Adeniyi: He is a restricted free agent so the price won't be too high. They'll need some depth at the position with Dupree likely gone. Decision: Sign him

— OLB Cassius Marsh: The Steelers signed him in December off the Colts' practice squad and played him on special teams and occasionally as a depth player on defense. He's unrestricted, so he might make more money elsewhere. Decision: Let him walk

— OLB Jayrone Elliott: He's another depth player who could return on the veteran minimum to provide depth if the Steelers don't draft an outside linebacker. Decision: Let him walk

— ILB Avery Williamson: He played a bunch late in the season when Williams and Spillane were out of the lineup and received mixed reviews. He's solid against the run and susceptible in coverage. In that way, he's a lot like Williams and Spillane. Unless he's willing to come back a near the league minimum, he's a luxury the Steelers can't afford. Decision: Let him walk

— ILB Robert Spillane: He's an exclusive rights free agent, so he'll cost less than $1 million to come back on a one-year deal. Considering he played more than any other inside linebacker once Bush exited the lineup suggests his presence on the team next season is already decided. Decision: Sign him

— DL Tyson Alualu: He's a good run-stopper and versatile enough to play in sub-packages, but he turns 34 this spring. What the Steelers have to figure out is if they have any capable replacements in-house. If not, they should sign him to a one-year deal. Decision: Sign him

— DL Chris Wormley: The Steelers dealt this year's fifth-round pick for Wormley and a seventh-round pick. After watching him play the big question is: why? In 148 snaps, he had one sack and two tackles. That's not looking like one of Kevin Colbert's better deals. Decision: Let him walk

— CB Mike Hilton: He's been good against the run and as a blitzer, but his coverage ability is a concern. (See the Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard touchdown from the playoff loss to the Browns.) The Steelers don't have a slot corner on the roster to take over for him, so it's either sign him or plan to find one in the draft. Decision: Let him walk

— CB Cam Sutton: He's been a versatile role player for the past four seasons, and it's time to see what he can do as a full-time starter. He started six games last season when Hilton, Haden or Nelson were out of the lineup and performed well. Decision: Extend him before free agency begins and make him a starter

— S Jordan Dangerfield: He's a good special teams player, so if the Steelers can get him back for the veteran minimum they should do it. If not, they'll survive. Decision: Sign him

— S Sean Davis: He came back after being cut to be a special teams player. He did fine in that role, but he might be able to find a bigger paycheck somewhere else. Decision: Let him walk

— P Jordan Berry: He was cut in training camp and brought back when the Dustin Colquitt experiment failed. He's OK, but the Steelers should search for someone better this offseason. Decision: Sign him