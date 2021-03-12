Chargers release guard Trai Turner, saving $11.5 million on salary cap

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers released starting right guard Trai Turner on Friday in a move that will save $11.5 million against the salary cap.

The decision was expected, given the financial situation around the NFL. The league’s cap decreased by nearly $16 million to $182.5 million for the 2021 season because of revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner played one season for the Chargers after they acquired him in a trade with Carolina.

He struggled to stay on the field because of injuries, however, starting nine games and playing only 46% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps.

Turner, 27, was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Panthers, who drafted him in the third round in 2014.

His release leaves the Chargers with slightly more than $36 million in effective cap space, according to overthecap.com.

The Chargers also cut linebacker Malik Jefferson, who had five special teams tackles in 13 games last season.