Matthew Stafford sees super potential playing in Rams’ offense

LOS ANGELES — New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford remembers the comeback. So does Rams coach Sean McVay.

In 2016, McVay was offensive coordinator for a Washington team that scored a touchdown with just over a minute left to take the lead against the Detroit Lions.

"I immediately thought, 'They left us too much time,' which was great," Stafford recalled Friday.

Stafford led the Lions down the field and passed for a touchdown, completing one of the 38 game-winning drives he has engineered during his 12-year career.

"He broke my heart," McVay said.

Now, Stafford and McVay are working together.

The January trade that sent quarterback Jared Goff and two first-round draft picks to the Lions for Stafford became official this week. The Rams are confident that Stafford, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, can lead them to a Super Bowl title.

"Excited to be out here," Stafford said during a videoconference with reporters. "Excited to take on this next chapter."

Stafford, 33, has passed for 282 touchdowns, with 144 interceptions, while playing in offenses that — other than Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson — lacked many stars.

"He's got a great way about himself where you can feel he's got a great quiet confidence but a humility that's refreshing," McVay said. "I think his teammates are really going to love him."

Stafford said he was excited for the opportunity to play in McVay's system. He has spoken with several Rams players, including receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

"They just do an outstanding job of getting open," Stafford said. "It's pretty impressive to watch those two guys. They both do it in their own unique way. They both have an understanding of the game that's pretty impressive.

"You can just see it. It jumps out on the tape. It jumps out from afar when you're watching TV."

Because of COVID-19, NFL teams are expected to conduct offseason programs virtually for the second year in a row. McVay and Stafford indicated that would not be a problem for Stafford.

"It will be an interesting opportunity and challenge to get to know these guys as fast as I can and make sure they get to know me so that we can go out there and play as a team and go win some games," Stafford said.

In his first two seasons as Rams coach, McVay was regarded among the NFL's elite play-callers. The offense regressed statistically the last two seasons, but the Rams are banking it will be reborn with Stafford executing McVay's calls.

Stafford said he was excited to play in McVay's system.

"Part of what makes him a great play-caller, and all great play-callers, is having trust in the quarterback," Stafford said. "And, hopefully, I can build that over time and he can trust me to go out there and make plays."

With Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, the Rams made the playoffs three times in McVay's four seasons. They advanced to the Super Bowl in 2018, and to the NFC divisional round last season before losing to the Green Bay Packers.

After the defeat, McVay said Goff was the quarterback "right now." About a week later, general manager Les Snead said Goff was the quarterback "in this moment."

On Friday, McVay and Snead said there was not a specific moment when they decided to move on. Instead, they framed it as a trade that that was too good to pass.

"It's more a reflection of the opportunity to acquire Matthew than anything else," McVay said.

Said Snead: "Chance to go from good to great at that position."

Stafford was available for trade after he and the Lions reportedly mutually agreed it was a time for a change.

Snead and McVay said they were immediately interested when news of the situation broke. Snead said he called new Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who had been the Rams director of college scouting director for the previous eight seasons.

Stafford, who had suffered three first-round playoff defeats with the Lions, said the Rams were an intriguing landing spot.

"We had kind of spoken about trying to get to a place where the team was ready to have success in short time," he said. "So, obviously the Rams are a team like that."