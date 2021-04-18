Trevor Lawrence, wife to donate $20,000 to Jacksonville charities

Like nearly all of the draft experts, even Trevor Lawrence believes it's all but a forgone conclusion that he will end up in Jacksonville as the No. 1 overall pick on April 29.

On Sunday afternoon, Lawrence sent out a tweet thanking the Jaguars fans for raising more than $11,000 for wedding gifts and to charities of his choice in Jacksonville.

Lawrence tweeted that he and his wife, Marissa, will donate $20,000 of their own money to charities in Jacksonville.

''We hope to be a part of your community soon,'' Lawrence wrote. ''Thank you Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice.''

The Jaguars fan effort was started by Eric Dillard, whose initial plan was to get enough donations to purchase a $300 toaster from Lawrence and Mowry's wedding registry.

According to a post from Dillard's Twitter account last weekend, they ended up purchasing an additional gift — a vacuum — and continued to collect money to go to charities of Lawrence's choice.

Lawrence and Marissa were married in a private ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on April 12.

After much was made about Lawrence's comments during a Sports Illustrated interview that he doesn't play with 'this huge chip'' on his shoulder, he clarified his statement on Twitter Saturday.

''It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment,” Lawrence posted on his Twitter account. “I am internally motivated – I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN.

''I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and work, the team, the ups, and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk, lol.”

Lawrence is ranked at the top of the 2021 draft class that includes a strong quarterback group — BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance, and Alabama's Mac Jones, a Jacksonville native — who could all be top 10 picks.

In three seasons at Clemson, Lawrence passed for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns. He went 34-2 as a starter.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said last month during an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King the direction they are going for the draft is to select Lawrence with the top pick.

Lawrence underwent surgery on Feb. 16 to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, but he has returned to throwing passes.

The initial diagnosis had Lawrence taking four to five months for a full recovery, but remains projected to be a full go when NFL training camps open in July.