Detroit Lions take Oregon OL Penei Sewell with No. 7 pick in 2021 NFL draft

Brad Holmes found what he hopes will be a cornerstone for the Detroit Lions' rebuild Thursday, taking Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh pick of the first round.

Sewell, considered the best lineman in the draft, should provide immediate help to an offense that ranked 20th in points scored and total yards last season and has undergone a complete metamorphosis this offseason.

The Lions traded longtime starting quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and three draft picks in January and overhauled their entire receiving corps, letting Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola walk in free agency.

They return Pro Bowl starters T.J. Hockenson and Frank Ragnow, along with most of the rest of their offensive line, but entered the week searching for a No. 1 receiver and help at the right tackle/guard positions.

Sewell started at left tackle at Oregon as true freshman and won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best lineman as a sophomore before opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Holmes, running his first draft as Lions general manager, said last week he was considering a "cluster" of players with his first ever draft pick. He entertained trade offers, both serious and fact-finding, in recent days, but ultimately decided to hold onto a pick that was sure to net him one of the best non-quarterbacks in the draft.

The Lions have five more picks in Rounds 2-5, including two third-rounders, and no choices in Round 6-7.