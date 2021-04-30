Jets add dynamic playmaker, draft Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore at No. 34

The Jets continued to build around Zach Wilson and drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the No. 34 pick on Friday.

Moore is a dynamic playmaking receiver. In 2020, he had 86 catches for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 5-9, 178-pound dynamic wideout has the ability to create explosive plays down the field. He’s also an excellent route runner who’s quick in and out of breaks which allows him to create separation. He ran a blazing 4.32 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

The Jets got Wilson a stud left guard in Alijah Vera-Tucker and now are providing him with a weapon in Moore.

The receiving core will now feature Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Jamison Crowder and Moore. Wilson so far has the best weaponry out of all of his first round quarterback draft classmates.