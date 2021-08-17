In Year 2 of NFL encore, Rob Gronkowski not ready to chill just yet

TAMPA, Fla. — The extended encore of Rob Gronkowski’s pro career has been equal parts sweltering and surreal.

Which is to say, worth every sweat bead so far.

“Yes, it was a great decision (to come out of retirement), and I’m definitely glad I’m still playing,” the 32-year-old Hall of Fame-bound tight end said Tuesday. “It’s a grind at times, but overall it pays off.”

Sixteen months after emerging from a 13-month retirement, Gronkowski enters his 11th NFL season a bit more acclimated to the bay area heat and far more acclimated to an evolving Bucs playbook. Grinding through his first full preseason since 2018, he has appeared sharp, exuberant, dogged, and most of all, healthy.

“He has a better idea of what we’re doing,” offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said.

“Obviously he’s in better shape, he knows what to expect down here in the heat. He’s a big guy, so this heat’s always going to get to him. ... But he’s working through it. He’s a pro; there’s a reason he is who he is. He knows how to work himself through these moments, through these tough moments, to make sure he’s ready to roll.”

Whether he equals or exceeds his 45-reception total of 2020 is uncertain, and based on the circumstances, probably irrelevant. Still coveted as a blocker, Gronkowski also will be complemented by the return of fellow tight end O.J. Howard from a torn Achilles.

The addition of targets such as rookie Jaelon Darden and pass-catching tailback Giovani Bernard also could affect his bottom line.

Not his zeal.

“It’s night and day kind of, from where I was last year in training camp to where I am now,” Gronkowski said.

“Just how much we’re evolving with the playbook, knowing the plays, knowing where to be, everything like that — it just feels a lot better this year. It’s a tremendous improvement, I feel like, for myself.”

Bucs add O-lineman, waive two

To address their depth issue on the offensive line, the Bucs signed former Wake Forest standout Jake Benzinger. An undrafted free agent in 2020, Benzinger had a brief training camp stint with the Cardinals last summer and signed a futures contract with the Colts in January before being waived last week.

The team’s limited numbers up front may force coach Bruce Arians to play some starting linemen — a move he hopes to avoid — in Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans.

Third-round draft choice Robert Hainsey remains out with an unspecified injury, and second-year guard Sadarius Hutcherson (knee) has been placed on injured reserve. Additionally, the team waived injured rookie center Donell Stanley.

Veteran Earl Watford, signed last week to help offset the injuries, played 23 snaps Saturday against the Bengals despite only one practice.

Elsewhere, the Bucs also waived receiver John Franklin III following a failed physical, trimming the roster to the required 85 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.