Fantasy football 2021: Los Angeles Rams preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Los Angeles Rams, the sixth of 32 team profiles leading to draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: Matthew Stafford, QB

Jared Goff was a top-12 fantasy quarterback in the Rams' offense in three of the last four seasons. I consider Stafford (ADP: 83) the third best pure passer in the NFL behind only Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Stafford's per 16 game averages for the lowly Lions over the last decade: 4,453 yards and 28 touchdowns. He's being selected as the QB11 in most leagues. There is top-five upside here (he's finished in the top-10 five times the last 10 seasons in Detroit).

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Jacob Harris, TE

Harris is a physical specimen who transitioned from soccer to football in college. The size/speed combination is impressive — he's 6-foot-5 with 4.39 speed — and I could see him challenging Brycen Hopkins for targets if Tyler Higbee goes down with an injury. Tutu Atwell (ADP: 352) will likely be a decoy/gimmick his first season barring multiple injuries to the receiver corps.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Darrell Henderson, RB

How is Henderson (ADP: 58) being drafted as the RB24? There's no indication his thumb injury is significant and the Rams appear content with Xavier Jones and Jake Funk as backups. If they weren't confident Henderson could shoulder the load, they would have signed another veteran after Cam Akers was lost for the season. There's top-10 upside here.

(Editor's note: The Rams traded for running back Sony Michel after this preview posted. Alter your draft plans accordingly.)

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: Rams D/ST

It's hard to bet against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, but the Rams D/ST (ADP: 106) lost key contributors in free agency, including Troy Hill and John Johnson III to the Browns. That's a big hit to the secondary and it remains to be seen if they have reinforcements. You're likely expecting the top defense in fantasy if you draft them. I'm thinking they'll be better than most, but might see some regression from the dominant unit they were a year ago.