Fantasy football 2021: Jacksonville Jaguars preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship.

Here's your 2021 preview of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 11th of 32 team profiles during draft season:

— 2021 Fantasy MVP: James Robinson, RB

Robinson (ADP: 43) had at least 90 total yards or a touchdown in 12 of 14 games during his rookie season. He was undervalued even before Travis Etienne's season-ending injury. He's being drafted as an RB20, but there's RB12 upside in what should be a much improved offense.

— 2021 Fantasy Rookie to watch: Trevor Lawrence, QB

Six of the seven quarterbacks selected first overall the previous 10 seasons outperformed their ADP in their rookie season. The lone exception was Jared Goff in 2016. Lawrence (ADP: 127) is currently being selected as a QB14.

— 2021 Fantasy Sleeper: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR

Shenault (ADP: 107) is the receiver who will benefit the most from Etienne's absence, considering he'll work from the slot and be featured on short-to-intermediate routes and screens. He's electric with the ball in his hands, which will earn him some opportunities in the run game. There's WR3/flex upside here.

— 2021 Fantasy Bust: D.J. Chark Jr., WR

Chark (ADP: 84) will have some spike weeks — assuming the surgery on his broken finger went well — but there's a lot of overlap in what he and Marvin Jones Jr. (ADP: 133) does, and I prefer where Jones is being drafted.