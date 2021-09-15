Mac Jones was so upset about losing he watched Jets film last Sunday night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones hates to lose. The Patriots rookie quarterback was stewing after his NFL debut, which ended in a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Jones said he gives himself a steadfast rule when it comes to losses — take 24 hours and then put it behind you.

However, during this 'grace period' of disappointment, the quarterback couldn't help but take a brief look at the Patriots next opponent, the New York Jets. He was so upset with the loss that he wanted to get a head start on the preparation for his second NFL start.

"I usually wait for a little bit of time, it just depends, but you know, sometimes when we lose, I always look ahead just to get a sneak peek of what we want to look at," Jones said. "So it just depends on the game, but definitely early this week for sure."

When asked if he looked at the Jets game on Sunday night, Jones smiled and said, "Yeah."

Jones had a solid NFL debut, completing 29/39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. He looked poised and didn't make too many mistakes. However, the Pats had four fumbles in eight drives and eight total penalties against Miami. Two fumbles arguably cost them chances at two field goals. They also settled for three field goals and struggled in the red zone.

This week, Jones said he wants to see more "urgency" from his teammates and also said he puts it on himself to correct and make less mistakes.

"I think we're moving in the right direction," Jones said. "Just take it day-by-day and obviously there shouldn't be any focus on the past. We just got to focus on what we need to get better at. That's kind of for me. Just fundamentally what can I do each day, extra or whatever, just to improve so that when I get to the game we just play fast and we play better than we did last week."

Jones hopes that the Patriots offense will learn from their mistakes. After all, this quarterback got an early look at the Jets after being upset last Sunday.

"I mean it's not fun to lose, so just learning from what we could have done better is definitely just the only thing you can do really," Jones said. "You can sit there and feel bad for yourself for a little bit because that's your human and that's what you're supposed to do or you're in the wrong profession. But you just got to move on. So the 24 hour rule - just after 24 hours. Some people it's less, but for me after that, just move on and play the next play, play the next game. You're only as good as your last game so we lost and that's what people remember, so we just got to move forward."

Mac Jones impressed teammates with his toughness

Jones took the pain on Sunday. In his NFL debut, the quarterback was hit nine times and sacked once against the Miami Dolphins.

Although the Patriots know they need to clean up their pass protection, Jones impressed his teammates with his ability to stand in the pocket, face the pressure and get hit before throwing the ball. Two of Jones bigger throws - 7-yard touchdown pass and a 21-yard pass to Nelson Agholor - came with defenders in his face. In both instances, Jones was hit, but he made good throws.

"He did a great job. I was really proud of him, how he handled it," Hunter Henry said. "He had a lot of poise and obviously delivered the ball really well. Sat in there in the pocket, even when the pocket was coming down and he made some big time throws that you know sometimes a lot of other guys aren't going to make, just standing in the pocket and taking hits and everything like that.

"It shows a lot of pride like to us like the guy that's going to stand in there no matter what and deliver the ball it was big to see. He's only going to get better and continue to get better and more game reps and more practice reps and all the reps that we take."

According to ESPN, Jones completed 9-of-13 passes while under pressure. That included his first-career touchdown pass. Although Jones passed the test when it came to facing pressure, the Patriots certainly don't want to see a repeat performance this weekend against the New York Jets.

"We were disturbed by it," said Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. "It's our job to keep him clean, and we need to do a better job of it. It comes down to individual fundamentals, and I'm certain myself and the rest of the guys are eager to get out there tomorrow and start working on these fundamentals so that we can try to alleviate that or minimize it happening in the future."

"We've just got to be better," added Patriots left guard Michael Onwenu. "We put it on ourselves. Obviously it's us blocking so it pushes us to be better and do better."

Belichick: Jets QB Zach Wilson is an explosive player

Rookie quarterbacks haven't fared well against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Since 2000, first-year quarterbacks are 6-21 against Belichick's Patriots teams. Of course, as we've seen in the past, division opponents are tough against the Pats.

Out of those six wins, three have come from AFC East opponents. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins win over the Patriots last season snapped a nine-game rookie quarterback-losing streak against the Pats. The other two division losses came against the New York Jets. All six losses against rookie quarterbacks have come on the road for the Pats

That brings us to this Sunday as the Patriots travel to New York to take on the Jets and their rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson. On Wednesday, Belichick had plenty of nine things to say about the NFL's second overall pick.

"He's an explosive player," Bill Belichick said of Wilson. "He's got a great arm. Live arm. Makes all the throws. Athletic. Like any young player, you know, they gain experience and get better every time they go out there."

Last week, Wilson and the Jets lost 19-14 to the Carolina Panthers. Wilson threw 258 yards to go with two touchdowns and one interception. The rookie quarterback was sacked six times by the Panthers, but Belichick said that Wilson has the ability to move around in the pocket and that allows his receivers more time to get open.

Overall, Belichick said because of Wilson, the Jets put a lot of pressure on the defense.

"We have to defend the play until it's over. We have to anticipate that certain things are going to happen when he scrambles and whether he scrambles to you or away from you," Belichick said. "I think we have an idea of what the defenders or the receivers like to do, but they're going to try to get open. They're not just going to run the coverage, so we have to be able to finish the play. That could create an opportunity, too, if it's an errant throw or if we're in good position, but that's the game. There's going to be some of those in the games. No doubt about it."

Trent Brown and Kyle Van Noy absent from practice

The Patriots started this week without two key pieces on both sides of the ball.

Trent Brown (calf) and Kyle Van Noy (throat) were missing from Wednesday's practice. Brown suffered a calf injury during the Patriots first series last weekend. The big right tackle came out of the and spent the rest of the evening on the sideline with his right calf wrapped up.

According to ESPN, Brown is 'day-to-day' with a 'minor calf strain.' If he can't play this weekend, against the New York Jets, the Pats have some options. When Brown left the game, Justin Herron was initially inserted into the right tackle spot. Herron, however, was replaced by Yasir Durant for the final three drives of the game.

The Pats could also move starting left guard Michael Onwenu to right tackle since that's a spot he played last season. In that event, the team would likely start Ted Karras at left guard.

Van Noy didn't appear to suffer an injury on Sunday, but was listed on the injury report with a 'throat' injury. The only linebacker to finish the game banged up was Dont'a Hightower, who left with a couple of minutes left on the clock. Hightower was present at practice and not listed on the practice report.

The Pats had two limited participants at Wednesday's practice - Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) and Yodny Cajuste (hamstring). Nelson Agholor (ankle), Jalen Mills (ankle) and Kyle Dugger (wrist) were listed on the injury report but all three were full participants.

