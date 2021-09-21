Dave Hyde: Questions aplenty for Chris Grier’s Dolphins decisions — and good answers? Not yet

If you want to know where to look after the worst Sunday of this three-year Dolphins era, here’s the idea: Look up.

Don’t look down. Don’t look at the players losing 35-0 Sunday to Buffalo. Don’t always blame them for being who they are, for doing what they do — for being here at all.

Take the Sunday of those three heralded, first-round picks of the 2020 draft: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hurt; left tackle Austin Jackson was called out by coach Brian Flores for dismal play. and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was inactive again.

Individualy, there are issues. Collectively, they make you review this rebuild from top to bottom – not bottom to top. The attention turns back to General Manager Chris Grier and the decisions in stocking this roster.

In Year 3, the clock is ticking on the young players accumulated by purposely losing and by trading Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Is there a young offensive lineman approaching Tunsil’s talent among the big handful of draft picks used? Is there a talent anywhere close to Fitzpatrick? Where’s some quid-pro-bowl-quo in these deals?

Two games into a season isn’t a time for conclusions. But two games can suggest what’s right or wrong. They can provide a compass point to where things are headed without change.

Before Monday night’s NFL game, the Dolphins’ offense ranked 31st in points scored and total yards, 30th in passing yards, 29th in sacks allowed and only three teams have more turnovers.

Those numbers, again, aren’t final. But they don’t lie. Something is desperately amiss even in a 1-1 start. Are we right back where we were four seasons ago, “Groundhog Day”-style, when coach Adam Gase was fired with the 31st-ranked offense?

Sunday showed just how far the Dolphins still are from where this makeover plotted to be, too. Because of what they’ve expended and the timeline they’re on, this Buffalo loss was worse than the 59-10 beatdown by Baltimore to kick off this rebuild in 2019.

Tagovailoa remains the start of the answer, wherever it goes. He took a hard hit Sunday. He’s out with a rib injury that, depending on the severity, typically takes two to four weeks to heal.

But this reverts everything to a more fundamental question than Tua’s talent. His health. He had serious injury questions at Alabama. He’s small. He’s not fast. He now has two injuries in 11 Dolphins starts. Should we be surprised?

The only way to make Tua matter is to have a brick wall protecting him. The offensive line doesn’t have a single brick in it, much less an entire wall. Is it drafted talent or coaching?

When Buffalo pass rushers kept running free as they did Sunday, there’s some systemic problem beyond just players. But a lot was expended on this line: one first-round pick in Jackson. Two second-, third-, and fourth-round picks. A sixth- and three seventh-round picks. Plus millions of free agent money.

And what is there to show for it? Jackson allowed nine quarterback pressures by one count. RIght tackle Jesse Davis, playing on a bad knee, whiffed on ablock that resulted in Tua’s injury. Right tackle Jesse Davis, playing on a bad knee, whiffed on a block that resulted in Tua’s injury.

Right guard Robert Hunt jumped on a third-and-1 play in addition to another penalty. Tua missed seeing corner blitzes that got him sacked twice. That’s not even discussing a running game that does little.

None of this is a big surprise. Line problems were the talk of the Dolphins training camp.

“We’re making the corrections at all positions,’' Flores said Monday.

The Dolphins have had six first-round picks in this rebuild. They’re the short-cut to where this all goes. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, in his third year, can help. You see flashes of rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle’s electricity and don’t need to talk just yet of defensive end Jaelen Phillips (though Buffalo’s Greg Rousseau, also from the University of Miami and taken 12 picks later, had two sacks on Sunday.)

But those 2020 first-rounders: Tua, Jackson and Igbinoghene? Where do they go?

The Los Angeles Chargers took quarterback Justin Herbert and tackle Reshawn Slater with first-round picks the past two years. Each was drafted after the Dolphins pick. Each is making a mark already. Would you trade the Dolphins five No. 1′s the past two years for them?

The first decision of this tank-for-tomorrow plan always was the one that will make or break it. In January 2019, owner Steve Ross sat with Grier, the survivor of the five failed front-office regimes. I asked Ross why he promoted Grier to run this rebuild.

“When you talk to people in the NFL, I think Chris is probably one of the most respected personnel people out there,’’ Ross said.

It’s not too late for that to be the conclusion. But it’s too late to say it’s still early down this road. Buffalo’s 35-0 win isn’t any final answer. It reminded everyone where the focus is. Don’t look down at the players. Look up.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 2:30 AM.