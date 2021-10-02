Brad Biggs: Will Andy Dalton or Justin Fields start Sunday for Bears? Who will call plays? With this team, scrutiny is recommended.

CHICAGO — Matt Nagy is hoping that 48 hours will be enough time for the bone bruise in Andy Dalton’s left knee to heal enough so he can play Sunday — or the Chicago Bears coach wants to keep the Detroit Lions guessing as long as possible.

Perhaps both are true.

Whatever the case, when it comes to the Bears and quarterbacks, scrutiny is recommended. That’s the case with Nagy a week after an unnerving offensive performance in a 26-6 road loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Bears coach took the unusual step Friday of delaying a decision on his starting quarterback until shortly before the noon kickoff at Soldier Field.

How rare is it? I can’t recall the Bears taking a legitimate quarterback decision all the way to game day. On the Friday before the season finale in 2002, they announced that Henry Burris would start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears were hoping veteran Chris Chandler would bounce back from a concussion but announced Burris would start two days before the game, a 15-0 Bucs victory at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Dalton is questionable after being limited during three days of practice this week, and Justin Fields was removed from the injury report Friday after his right thumb issue did not hinder him through the week of preparation. During the portion of practice open to the media Friday, Dalton looked smoother moving around than he did earlier in the week and no longer was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg. He didn’t appear to be 100%.

“I did some things out there and felt good about where I was,” Dalton said. “I’m just going to leave it at that.”

The only thing Nagy ruled out was any chance Nick Foles would start, a remote possibility the coach introduced Monday after Fields exited the game against the Browns.

Asked whether Dalton potentially could be healthy enough to be the No. 2 quarterback but not start, Nagy said the team is still working through everything. Obviously the Lions will want to attack Dalton and Fields differently, but the quarterbacks have had close to equal playing time for an offense that is 32nd in the league or close to it in most key statistical passing categories.

Coming off the debacle in Cleveland where Fields was sacked nine times and the Browns had more pass deflections (seven) than he had completed passes (six), it’s fair to wonder if what is now a very public waiting game for Dalton is a sign of a lack of confidence in the first-round draft pick.

“I get all that,” Nagy said. “And that’s not the case.”

What is unmistakable is that Nagy and his offensive coaching staff have more to prove Sunday than Fields does the next time he starts, be it against the Lions or in a game in the near future. No one should hand out excuses for NFL quarterbacks, not even rookies.

If the Bears didn’t burn the game plan used last week, then they should have grabbed a shovel and marched out to the edge of the Halas Hall grounds, near the adjacent railroad tracks, and buried it. It’s not worthy of display next to the other game plans Nagy has on the wall in his north suburban home.

Logically, if the Bears really are waiting to find out which quarterback will start, the team has to have two game plans in place.

“I’m not going to get into that with scheme,” Nagy said.

No, we’re not asking what is in the game plan, we’re asking if there are multiple game plans considering the quarterback dilemma you’ve outlined.

“That’s true,” Nagy said. “We feel good right now with where we’re at with the game-plan. ... Honestly, I think it’s good. Here’s what’s important, in all seriousness: They’re both getting better, and for us, that’s a positive and that’s all we can do is continue to see where they’re at.”

The Bears know were Fields is — no physical limitations — so it’s simply a matter of seeing if Dalton continues to make the daily progress he described in his recovery from an injury suffered at the end of a 14-yard scramble in the second quarter of a Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1).

The coaching staff looks inept for trying to attack the Browns by going four and five wide with Fields. It exposed him to way more hits than necessary behind only five-man protections with a struggling line. The Bears thought spreading out the defense would put Fields in position to get the ball out of his hand quickly and thus protect the quarterback, help the linemen and create easy, quick reads.

NFL offenses do this every week, and it often allows the quarterback to get a pre-snap read, whether it’s man or zone coverage. But Fields, as a rookie, still has to read it and react decisively, and he didn’t. The Browns sat on a lot of the shorter routes, which complicated things and made small windows smaller. But Fields didn’t pull the trigger on some open throws.

In retrospect, it’s easy to say the Bears should have put Fields on the move more — they called plays to get him to the edges of the pocket. They should have played to his athletic ability and done more to put the Browns in conflict against a dual threat. They should have created layered throws, cutting the field in half for Fields, and given him more opportunities to run.

It sounds simple. The play-action, bootleg and rollout elements in the playbook are far more successful when the quarterback is operating under center. Fields, like nearly all young quarterbacks, is most accustomed to operating out of the shotgun, so there’s a Catch-22 when you look at an alternative approach, even one the Bears clearly should have tried in hindsight.

When an offense generates 47 yards on 42 snaps, the blame spreads around. Start with the game plan, go next to the play calling, then add the quarterback, line and skill-positions players. It was an across-the-board meltdown. If Fields starts Sunday, he will be fortunate he doesn’t have weeks or even months to replay the nightmarish game in his mind. The Lions are a big step down in class from the Browns, and a home game makes life easier for the offensive line.

If Dalton does recover in time to start, the Bears can try the four- and five-wide sets and let him be a distributor. He’s not going to struggle to read defenses and can get the ball out quickly. Obviously if he’s not fully healthy, the coaches probably won’t want to stress him too much by putting him on the move. The Bears undoubtedly will have a vastly different game plan if they roll with Fields.

The wild card is an expected change in play callers. When Nagy didn’t affirm his position in that role, it was fair to assume he has delegated responsibilities, probably to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. The Bears were better with their ground game and did a better job of marrying running plays to passing schemes late last season when Lazor called plays.

Like some other things, it’s hard to get a straight answer at Halas Hall these days. Additional scrutiny is recommended.