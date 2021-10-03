Bucs edge Patriots in Tom Brady’s return to New England

Ryan Succop’s 48-yard field goal with just over two minutes remaining lifted the Bucs to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots Sunday in Tom Brady’s return to New England.

Rain and Bill Belichick’s defensive schemes conspired to make it a difficult night for Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships during his 20 seasons in New England before leaving to sign with the Bucs following the 2019 season.

But Brady made the plays when he needed to, driving the Bucs from their 25 to the Patriots 30 in the closing minutes to set up Succop’s winning kick, his third field goal of the night on four attempts. The drive was aided by a 31-yard pass interference penalty against Kyle Van Noy on Leonard Fournette deep downfield.

The Patriots had a chance to go ahead in the final minute, but Nick Folk hit the left upright on a 56-yard field goal attempt, his second miss on three tries.

Brady finished 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns and interceptions in his first game against his former team.

He was outplayed by Patriots rookie Mac Jones, who completed 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Fournette had a big game, rushing 20 times for 91 yards and catching three passes for another 47.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepted a pass and forced a fumble before leaving to be evaluated for a concussion. Cornerback Carlton Davis was ruled out earlier in the game after suffering a quadriceps injury.