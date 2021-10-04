Jets’ Marcus Maye was arrested for DUI in February

Jets safety Marcus Maye was arrested for driving under the influence in Broward County, Florida earlier this year, court records show.

The court records, dating back to February 2021, were first reported by ESPN on Monday.

The Jets would not comment to ESPN, while Maye’s agent said that “We are confident it will be positively resolved. We look forward to Marcus getting back on the field soon.”

It’s unclear if the Jets knew about the arrest before Monday.

Maye, one of the Jets’ best players, is playing on the $10 million franchise tag. He was voted team MVP by his teammates last season and is currently out with an ankle injury.

Maye pleaded not guilty to four charges, according to the court documents. He was charged with DUI, DUI property damage/injury, careless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police allege that Maye was involved in a “hit and run” with a black Volvo on February 22. The driver of the Volvo has filed a civil suit against Maye, according to Broward County court records.

The criminal case is ongoing and the next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Maye was also charged with speeding and driving with a suspended license in April. The speeding charge was dismissed and the license charge was reduced to not “license not carried or exhibited” in August, according to Orange County (Fl.) court records.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 7:22 PM.