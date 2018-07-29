Duane Brown says he’s ‘looking forward to finishing my career’ with Seahawks after extension

RENTON — After participating in his first padded training camp practice in two seasons, Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown said he had a sense of peace.
Ahead of the 2016 season, he spent training camp with the Houston Texans rehabbing from a quad injury, ultimately missing the first four games of the season.
Last year, Brown missed offseason activities, training camp, and much of the regular season with the Texans, holding out for the first seven weeks. He returned for Houston’s Week 8 loss to the Seahawks, and was traded to Seattle days later.
But, Sunday afternoon at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, the four-time Pro Bowl selection appeared relaxed and rejuvenated after finalizing a multiyear contract extension with the Seahawks a day earlier.
“Last year at this time of year I was very anxious and uncertain,” Brown said. “But, this whole year I’ve been at peace. I wasn’t worried about anything when I showed up for workouts or showed up for OTAs. I wasn’t worried about what was going on behind the scenes. I was just handling my business and controlling what I could control.
“So, I’ve been at peace for a long time. Yesterday, when I signed the paper and everything was finalized, just joy man. Ultimate joy and gratuity, that’s where I’m at right now.”
Brown, who turns 33 in August, reportedly signed a three-year deal for $36.5 million, and said conversations about his contract have been in the works for a while. Brown said he knew his future was secure, and wanted to have a full offseason in Seattle, regardless of his contract status.
“I wanted to show my commitment to the team and our future by being here,” he said.
Brown said having a full offseason with the Seahawks after arriving midway through the 2017 campaign has helped him have a bigger impact as a leader in the locker room.
“No one really knows you,” he said of arriving in Seattle last November. “They respect your game, but you don’t know anybody. Going into battle with people every week, you just try to gel as the year goes on.
“Being here throughout the offseason, people seeing my grind and my work ethic, I think they respect me a lot more. Seeing my leadership through example and vocally, I think it’s helped me be a part of the fabric of the locker room even more.”
With Brown’s extension, the Seahawks retain an anchor on an otherwise young group of offensive lineman. As of Sunday, the only other players listed on the roster in that group with more than three years of NFL experience are guard D.J. Fluker (six), center Justin Britt (five) and tackle Isaiah Battle (four).
“It’s great to know he’s here for a couple more years,” first-year offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said. “He deserves it. I know he’s excited, and just thrilled that they got it done. He continues to impress, not just with his play, but his leadership. He’s a loud voice in that room.”
Brown said he is looking forward to finishing his career in Seattle, and is excited to see what this young group can accomplish this season.
“Watching these young guys get so geeked up for pads, it just reminds you of the love and passion for the game,” Brown said. “I’ve never lost it, but when you come into a new situation, and see how young our team is, and everybody is so excited, it’s really rejuvenating.
“I’m very excited about this group that we have, and the potential we have going into the season.”
Brown is the first of several of Seattle’s impact players approaching free agency to reach a deal. Safety Earl Thomas continued his holdout Sunday. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, defensive end Frank Clark and linebacker K.J. Wright were all present on the third day of camp, but are each in the final year of their contracts.
RUN GAME WILL HAVE ‘FLEXIBILITY’
Sunday was the first day of padded practice, or “real football,” as Schottenheimer called it. He said the Seahawks will now start to see how skill players separate themselves ahead of the season.
“It’s just great to hear the pads popping,” he said.
Schottenheimer spoke at length about Seattle’s rushing attack, and said all five running backs on the roster — Rashaad Penny, J.D. McKissic, C.J. Prosis, Mike Davis and Chris Carson — have played well early.
“Fun group, exciting group, and they’re young,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s a young group. It’s not like there’s really an old, experience guy in the group. What a battle, one we’ll watch throughout the course of training camp.”
Schottenheimer said the Seahawks have “great flexibility” in what they will be able to do in the run game because of the versatility they have at the position.
ROSTER MOVES
Seattle added two receivers to its 90-man roster Sunday in Marvin Bracy and Malik Turner.
Bracy, a 24-year-old out of Florida State, returned to football in 2017 after taking time away to focus on his track and field career.
He left FSU after redshirting his freshman season to become a professional sprinter. He won three national indoor titles in the 60-meter dash, and has a personal-best time of 9.93 in the 100.
Bracy signed with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2017 season, but was ultimately waived.
Turner, 22, is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, who racked up 1,804 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his college career. He was a tryout player at rookie minicamp for the Green Bay Packers.
Tight end Kayaune Ross and long snapper Tanner Carew were waived to make room on the roster for the two receivers.
