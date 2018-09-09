The more things change, well...
The Seahawks started eight new players on defense compared to their 2017 opener 12 months ago. They had new coordinators on offense and defense, vowing new ways to play—especially with a return to running the ball to lead the offense and control games.
Yet in the first game of 2018, things stayed the same.
The Broncos sacked Russell Wilson six times, half of those by game-changing All-Pro Von Miller, and Seattle managed just 64 yards rushing while giving lead rusher Chris Carson just seven carries in 55 plays.
That’s why Earl Thomas’ interception four days after his return from his holdout, two more interceptions by Bradley McDougald, a touchdown catch by 34-year-old Brandon Marshall in his Seattle debut and Tyler Lockett’s go-ahead TD catch and run early in the fourth quarter weren’t enough to keep the Seahawks from losing 27-24 at Denver Sunday afternoon.
Worse, Doug Baldwin, Seattle’s Pro Bowl wide receiver, went out in the first half with an injured right now and enver returned. That’s opposite the left knee that kept Baldwin out all preseason.
Seahawks cornerback Shaquill and linebacker Shaquem Griffin became first twins to play as teammates in an NFL regular-season game in 90 years. The last twins teammates in the NFL were Earl and Myrl Goodwin, on offense with the 1928 Pottsville Maroons.
The Griffin family saw history.
Bht Austin Calitro began entering for Shaquem Griffin at linebacker in the second quarter on early downs.
Thomas was on what coach Pete Carroll likes to call a “pitch count” in his first game since December, and after he had just three practices since December, all this past week after he ended his contract holdout. Thomas was out for the start of only two drives in the game, one in each half. Second-year man Tedric Thompson replaced him each time.
Denver scored tying and go-ahead touchdowns on those two drives Thomas was out to start.
The second time, Thomas re-entered the game after the Broncos drove without him in there to the Seahawks’ 36. Denver debuting quarterback Case Keenum rolled right and threw to Demaryius Thomas on the right sideline in the end zone. Thomas’ toes of his right cleat appeared on the boundary line, and that’s why field official originally signaled incomplete pass. After they consulted, the officials changed that ruling to a touchdown.
Replay review was inconclusive, allowing the call on the field to stand of a touchdown. If the original call had been incomplete, Seattle would have stayed ahead upon review. Instead, the Seahawks trailed 27-24.
Miller got his third sack, and Denver’s sixth, on a third and 3 with 3 minutes left, when Wilson turned and scambled right into the 2015 Super Bowl MVP linebacker. Seattle’s remarkable rookie Michael Dickson, who had a 69-yard punt out of bounds earlier, punted to put Denver at its own 19.
Then the Broncos brought in big, fast, rookie running back Royce Freeman from Oregon as a rested hammer; he sat most of the third quarter for this closer role. His romps got Denver to the Seahawks’ 39, and made Seattle use all its time outs.
in the first quarter of his first game in nine months, Thomas had baited Keenum from the middle of the field making it appear Demaryius Thomas was open down the hash marks before Thomas zipped over for an interception.
On the next play, Wilson threw 15 yards down the left side for a touchdown to rookie tight end Will Dissly.
The former University of Washington defensive lineman set a Seahawks record by a player in his first game with 105 yards receiving—in the first half.
Seattle took its first lead two plays into the fourth quarter.
New offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer had been rolling out Wilson away from Denver’s swarming outside pass rush all day and then throwing that same direction. Then on the second play of the fourth period Schottenheimer had Wilson roll right again, but this time throw left across the field and against the grain. Lockett was open from Denver to Seattle for the 51-yard touchdown, and the Seahawks led 24-20.
The defense with eight new starters that weren’t there for the 2017 opener 12 months ago allowed Denver to roll up 297 yards in the first half, which ended with Seattle behind only 17-10 because of two poorly thrown interception by Keenum.
But then Seattle held the Broncos to 31 yards in the third quarter. That’s when the Seahawks tied the game, on Wilson’s scramble and 20-yard touchdown pass on an improvisational route by Brandon Marshall.
Denver answered that score by its former wide receiver by intercepting Russell Wilson at the Seattl 35-yard line late in the third quarter. Wilson’s poor pass on third down was not high enough on a fade route outside by the 6-5 Marshall.
Denver converted that into a 53-yard field goal by Brandon McManus for a 20-17 lead.
The half ended with Seattle leading in turnovers created 2-0, yet trailing in the game 17-10. That’s Indicative of how poorly the Seahawks played. Rotating eight defensive lineman as early as the opening series, they generated no pass rush of quarterback Case Keenum, who was making his debut for Denver. That was even on few times they blitzed linebacker Bobby Wagner and others.
The Broncos smartly targeted Seattle’s two rookies starting their first NFL games.
Griffin tightly covered tight end Matt LaCosse to force an incomplete pass and Denver punt to end the game’s opening drive. But then later in the first quarter the Broncos isolated Griffin and rookie Tre Flowers, starting at right cornerback, by crossing two receivers in front of the Seahawks’ kids. Both followed the inside receiver. No one covered running back Phillip Lindsay in the left flat near the sideline. Lindsay was all alone for a 29-yard catch and run to tie the game at 7.
The Seahawks allowed 297 yards in the first half. That was more than they allowed in any first half last season. Seattle allowed 281 yards in the first two quarters of a home loss to Houston in late October.
