Seahawks run with rampaging Rams, but depleted defense can’t hold on in 33-31 loss

They ran the ball, again. Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett played rainbow pitch and catch.
But their depleted, changed defense ultimately could not stop the Los Angeles Rams’ soaring offense when it had to. And suddenly the Seahawks are way behind the defending champions in the NFC West.
Chris Carson ran for a career-high 116 yards on 19 carries. Wilson threw three touchdown passes, including David Moore’s first two scores of his two-year career. But Todd Gurley’s three touchdown runs and 468 yards of offense from the top-ranked one in the NFL was decisive in the end of Seattle’s 33-31 loss Sunday at CenturyLink Field, which was roaring like it was 2014 again.
The Seahawks (2-3) dropped to 2-23 under coach Pete Carroll when allowing 30 or more points.
Los Angeles (5-0) already has a three-game lead on Seattle before all the leaves are off the trees.
The Rams answered Wilson’s second touchdown pass of the second half to Moore by driving to the Seahawks 10-yard line. Linebacker Barkevious Mingo made a huge tackle after a catch to force the Rams into fourth and 2. Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin then hit Rams receiver Robert Woods before Jared Goff’s pass arrived in the right flat for pass interference and a L.A. first down at the 5.
Gurley got his third touchdown run of the game on the next play. But Cairo Santos, filling in for injured Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, line-drived and shanked the ensuing point after touchdown wide. That kept the Seahawks ahead, 31-30, with 14:50 left.
Santos redeemed himself with a 39-yard field goal that put the Rams back ahead 33-31, with 6:05 remaining.
The Seahawks moved to the Rams 32 on their next possession, on a 44-yard pass from Wilson to Lockett. But then the offense was late getting to line after the big play, and with the play clock expiring right tackle Germain Ifedi committed a false start. Then right guard D.J. Fluker was caught holding. Those penalties turned what would have been a 50-yard field goal try by Sebastian Janikowski for the lead with 3 1/2 minutes left into a 63-yard impossibility.
The Seahawks punted instead. The Rams got two first downs, including on a sneak by quarterback Jared Goff on fourth and inches in Los Angeles’ own end with 1:39 to go, and L.A. ran out the clock from there to win yet again.
Moore had two catches for his career, both last week in the win at Arizona. Sunday, replacing the mostly benched Brandon Marshall after Marshall dropped four passes in the previous two games, Moore had his first two touchdowns to keep Seattle ahead of the constantly surging Rams’ offense.
Following their plan that got them their first two wins of the seasons in the previous two games, the Seahawks ran 12 times in their first 19 plays against the Rams.
Two of those runs were Carson up the middle for 16 yards bulling over defenders. That set up Mike Davis’ 6-yard bolt, also up the middle of the Rams’ vaunted interior defense, right past flattened tackle Ndamukong Suh for the game’s first score.
The Rams answered that touchdown in just five plays, the fifth Gurley’s 2-yard touchdown run.
But all that running by Seattle early set up its second touchdown. The Seahawks brought in reserve tackle George Fant as a second tight end again, indicating another run was coming. Wilson faked the handoff. The Rams defense had to honor that fake, and read Seattle’s blocking after the snap. That gave Wilson plenty of time to allow Lockett to run from out wide right across the field to the left into the clear for a 39-yard touchdown.
The Seahawks led 14-10 in the second quarter.
The Seahawks’ depleted, changed defense missed four chances to keep the Rams from taking the lead on the ensuing drive. Strong safety Bradley McDougald went for a hit on Rams receiver Cooper Kupp instead of Goff’s pass he could have interception. That deflected ball turned into a Rams reception for 17 yards instead of a turnover. Tedric Thompson, starting at free safety now that Earl Thomas is on injured reserve with a broken leg, had a Goff pass wide of Robert Woods in the red zone go off his hands. On third and 10, Seattle allowed Goff to scramble past most of the defense for a first down. Then Thompson missed an open-field tackle on Kupp during the Ram’s 6-yard catch and run for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Seahawks answered with Janikowski’s 52-yard field goal to tie the game at 17. That left the 40-year-old 3 for 4 on kicks of 50-plus yards, 3 for 5 from all other distances.
A defensive-holding foul against nickel back Justin Coleman away from the play negated a fumble by Los Angeles’ Brandin Cooks that Seattle recovered deep in Rams territory. Cooks left the game because of the hit by Thompson, shoulder to up near if not on the head. That foul on Coleman to start the Rams’ final drive of the half kept Seattle from a chance to take the lead into halftime.
As it was, the 17-17 tie was a stark contrast to the 34-0 lead the Rams had in December, the last time they played the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.
