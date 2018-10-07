Seahawks’ Frank Clark fights stomach illness to play vs Rams. Forgotten C.J. Prosise inactive

Frank Clark fought a stomach illness all week, and won. At least enough to play.
The Seahawks’ leading pass rusher was active for Sunday’s pivotal NFC West game against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field despite missing practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday the team had to send Clark home a couple times because he was so sick. The Seahawks had listed him as questionable to play.
Clark was dancing and clowing for television cameras on the field during pregame warmups.
The Los Angeles native has also played through what he’s said where broken hands and sore, a surgically repaired wrist over the last year. He is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with 22 sacks in the last two years plus four games entering Sunday is in line for a new deal from Seattle.
C.J. Prosise is not. The forgotten running back and third-round draft choice in 2016 was a healthy scratch Sunday. It was the second time in three games Prosise was inactive. He has yet to carry the ball this season. He had three catches for 22 yards at Chicago as a third-down back in week two. Those are his only touches of the ball this season.
Mike Davis’ 100-yard rushing day last week at Arizona and Chris Carson’s the previous week against Dallas have pushed the oft-injured Prosise further out of favor.
Pro Bowl linebacker K.J. Wright was inactive for the fifth time in five games so far this season. He is still recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery in late August. The Seahawks hope to have him play next Sunday against Oakland in London.
With veteran Mychal Kendricks suspended by the NFL last week for insider trading, backup middle linebacker Austin Calitro was poised to start for Wright against the Rams at weakside linebacker.
Former starting left guard Ethan Pocic was inactive for the third consecutive game. He had missed the previous two games with a sprained ankle but returned to practice this past week. Pocic has lost his job to veteran J.R. Sweezy.
The Seahawks’ other inactives Sunday: wide receiver Keenan Reynolds, newly signed safety T.J. Green, injured rookie defensive end Rasheem Green and defensive tackle Nazair Jones.
Jones, Seattle’s third-round draft choice in 2017, has dropped behind undrafted rookie Poona Ford in the defensive-line rotation. Ford was active Sunday for the third time in five games.
