Five things Seattle Seahawks fans need to know about this week’s opponent, the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams, the top team in the NFC West, already own one victory over the Seattle Seahawks this season. On Oct. 7, they came to Seattle and downed the Seahawks, 33-31.
You probably remembered that, though. Here are five other things you need to know about the Rams before Sunday’s game:
Rare losing streak?
It is hard to believe but if the Seahawks were to upset the Rams on Sunday, it would be the Rams’ first two-game losing streak since Jeff Fisher was running things back in 2016.
Coach Sean McVay, en route to winning 11 games last year in his first in the NFL, avoided that fate last season. The Rams lost a shootout to the New Orleans last week, 45-35, setting Seattle up for a chance to send their division rivals down to defeat a second-straight week.
Generational game
Expect to hear it once (or 28 times) how Sunday’s matchup will feature the league’s youngest and oldest coaches. At 66, Pete Carroll is the league’s elder statesman. And McVay is 32 years old.
Even in his short run as an NFL head coach, McVay has established himself as a rising star. Not only has his talent shown but what might be even more impressive is his memory. Take a look.
Rams HC Sean McVay literally remembers every play of his coaching careerpic.twitter.com/r9gC2mcajM— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2018
Rams always win at home?
It doesn’t matter if they’re in a dome or in a coliseum, the Rams have made the Seahawks lives a living hell away from Seattle. Although Seattle is 5-5 on the road vs. the Rams in their last 10, they’ve lost three four games and have averaged just 19 points in those contests. The Rams haven’t lost to the Seahawks at home in back-to-back seasons since the 2008 and 2009.
Can you say MVP? Twice
The most dominant running back in the league is easily Todd Gurley, who could be the NFL’s MVP. Consider the Rams running back is leading the NFL in yards per game (96.4), rushing TDs (12), attempts (182) and first downs gained (49). And he’s added another 362 yards and four TDs receiving.
And then there’s Rams quarterback Jared Goffm who’s not too shabby. In 2018 the Rams quarterback ranks high across the board when it comes to the major passing stats in the league (second in yards, third in TDs, fifth in passer rating, seventh in completion percentage). When it comes to the NFL’s “Next Gen Stats”, Goff is up there with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as playing above the league average in pass distribution.
The New Fearsome Foursome
In the 1960s and 1970s, the Los Angeles Rams defensive line was led by Deacon Jones, Rosey Grier, Merlin Olson and Lamar Lundy. Although there have been great defensive lineman to come along and play for the Rams since, they’ve not had a front four to match those legends.... until now.
With the trade for Jaguars defensive lineman Dante Fowler Jr., it gave the Rams four former first-round picks on the starting defensive line.
The Rams' defensive line is STACKEDpic.twitter.com/u1OiBE3v7N— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 30, 2018
This could be a sign of things to come on Sunday, just watch this move by the Rams’ Aaron Donald.
.@AaronDonald97 is a brick wall. pic.twitter.com/oR1ovpyAaU— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 4, 2018
