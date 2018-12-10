Leaping Bobby Wagner, swatting Bradley McDougald lead Seahawks to brink of playoffs

Remember that defense that was giving up all kinds of yards and points?
Bobby Wagner and Bradley McDougald just pushed it and the Seahawks to the brink of the playoffs.
McDougald continued his fantastic season replacing retired strong safety Kam Chancellor by knocking down a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter. Wagner continued his brilliant, All-Pro season by leaping over Minnesota’s line to block a field goal.
Combined with Chris Carson’s 2-yard touchdown run, two Sebastian Janokowsi fiel goals and a 29-yard fumbled return for another TD by Justin Coleman, the Seahawks rolled to their fourth consecutive victory, 21-7 over the Vikings Monday night at CenturyLink Field.
The Seahawks (8-5) are now one NFC win from clinching their sixth playoff appearance in seven seasons. Seattle can do that on Sunday at San Francisco (3-10), nailing down a wild card berth.
Seattle’s defense that allowed backup, 2017 practice-squad quarterback Nick Mullens 414 yards passing last week while beating the 49ers, allowed $84-million-guaranteed man Kirk Cousins next to zilch.
Cousins was 20 for 33 for 208 yards. He had 138 yards until the final drive to a touchdown in garbage time, after Seattle led 21-0 because he lost a fumble when rookie Jacob Martin sacked him from behind after Carson’s touchdown run.
Coleman picked up the ball and returned it 29 yards for the touchdown.
And the stadium was shaking again.
How’d Seattle do it?
Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. sometimes used seven defensive backs for the first time this season: Coleman, plus second-year strong safety Delano Hill and reserve cornerback Akeem King. Often he dropped eight defenders into coverage and rushed only three. Sometimes he blitzed King. He left his lone linebacker on the field in those situations, Wagner, to man the underneath and outside-short zones almost by himself.
It worked. Magnificently.
The Seahawks’ defense was so good knocking down passes—Tre Flowers, Shaquill Griffin also got in on the action—and so fine making immediate tackles after catches in front of them to fix a recent issue—Flowers, Griffin—Seattle won while Russell Wilson had his fewest yards passing and worst passer rating of his career.
Wilson completed 10 of 20 passes for 72 yards, no touchdowns and a horrid interception at the end of the first half. That added up to a rating of 37.9. His previous worst: 38.7, in his rookie year at San Francisco.
Coach Pete Carroll got his 87th win in the regular season leading the Seahawks. That’s a new team record.
It took nearly the entire night before Minnesota got its first big play: wide receiver Stefon Diggs out-jumping Seattle rookie cornerback Flowers for a brilliant catch of Cousins’ rainbow pass and a 48-yard gain. That had the Vikings at the Seahawks 17 down 6-0 with 11:54 left.
Then Frank Clark stopped Dalvin Cook at the 1 on a third-down run.
On fourth down, McDougald stepped in front of Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone and batted down Cousins’ throw.
About every Seahawks player back to Jim Zorn and Matt Hasselbeck, who were in the stadium, mobbed McDougald on the Seattle bench after his gem.
But the Seattle offense did nothing to help the defense. A 2-yard run by Carson and consecutive incomplete passes by Wilson, then one of the only short punts of Michael Dickson’s Pro Bowl-caliber rookie season gave the Vikings the ball back at the Seattle 42.
On third down, Seahawks cornerback Griffin brilliantly timed an arm and hand around Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen to break up a pass on third down. This time, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer chose to kick a field goal.
Wagner leaped over the guard, cleared him landing onto both feet, then blocked Dan Bailey’s field goal. Seattle stayed ahead 6-0.
Wilson then scrambled past six Vikings 40 yards to set up Carson’s touchdown run, and the Seahawks’ near-playoff-clinching party was raging.
The Seahawks were fortunate to up their lead to 6-0 with 13:22 left in the game. On third down, Tyler Lockett ran a long fly route down the right sideline against Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes reached out to Lockett’s arm as Wilson’s pass arrived, and Lockett went into a baseball slide into the turf to accentuate the contact.
The covering official kept his penalty flag tucked, but the back judge about 20 yards away threw his. The 31-yard penalty for pass interference on the Vikings set up Seattle in the red zone. But for the second time in three plays, the Seahawks left Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks unblocked. He sacked Wilson, forcing Seattle into a third-and-17.
Wilson threw incomplete in the end zone to David Moore out of bounds, and the Seahawks settled for Janikowski’s 35-yard field goal and the 6-0 lead.
The Vikings didn’t cross midfield with the ball until 4:15 left in the third, after a defensive-holding penalty on Flowers on the opposite side of the field from where Coleman broke up a pass on third down extended Minnesota’s drive.
That was the Seahawks’ lead after a disjointed, mistake-filled first half.
It should have been at least 9-0.
On third down from the Minnesota 35 in the second quarter, Jordan Simmons, making his second NFL start at right guard because D.J. Fluker was out with a strained hamstring, was pushing with Vikings defensive linemen. While Simmons didn’t do much, he got the personal foul.
Instead of trying to 53-yard field goal by Janikowski into the closed, south end of the stadium the Seahawks’ line of scrimmage for fourth down was the 50-yard line. So they punted.
The half was ended perfectly for Seattle, driving to the Minnesota 1-yard line with running such as Mike Davis’ 13 yards off left end and 17 yards reversing his field and getting a crunching block by small wide receiver Lockett, of all people. The Seahawks used their final time out with 16 seconds left in the half, with the ball at the 1-yard line.
On first-and-goal from 1 with no time outs, Wilson dropped to throw. No one was open, so the quarterback dropped deeper. He was about to get sacked back near the 15-yard line, which would have ended the half. So Wilson chucked the ball toward the left sideline. He didn’t throw it away nearly enough. Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks intercepted the gift at the 14, and the half ended with Seattle still ahead only 3-0.
It was the worst decision and throw by Wilson in many seasons.
And that’s how Seattle gained 175 yards, 136 on the ground, to just 61 by the Vikings yet led by only three points.
