After Mychal Kendricks is lost for season, Seahawks on to Plan C at weakside linebacker

On to the third option at weakside linebacker for the Seahawks.
Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday Mychal Kendricks needs knee and leg surgery and will go on injured reserve, ending his abbreviated his season.
Carroll marveled that Kendricks played 44 of 58 snaps even though injured Monday night early in Seattle’s 21-7 victory over Minnesota. It was his first game back from an NFL suspension of more than two months for insider trading.
He was starting at weakside linebacker against the Vikings because Pro Bowl veteran K.J. Wright missed his 10th of 13 games this season since arthroscopic knee surgery in August.
Carroll said Wednesday Wright continues to run and looks good, but is still likely “a couple weeks” from playing again.
The Seahawks have three games remaining in the regular season before a nearly certain playoff appearance.
Austin Calitro is the next option for Seattle at weakside linebacker, beginning with Sunday’s game at San Francisco (3-10). The Seahawks (8-5) are seeking their fifth consecutive victory that would secure a wild-card berth in the NFC playoffs Jan. 5 or 6.
Calitro began the season as All-Pro Bobby Wagner’s backup at middle linebacker. By the second quarter of the opener, at Denver Sept. 9 when Wright was out, Calitro was the weakside linebacker for the first time in his career. The second-year veteran from Villanova replaced rookie Shaquem Griffin against the Broncos, after Griffin started but was missing run-gap assignments.
Calitro made his first three starts of his career this season.
The Vikings game may be the last one Kendricks will play for Seattle. The Seahawks signed the Super Bowl starter last season for Philadelphia in September for the rest of this season, knowing he has a sentencing hearing scheduled for January in federal court in Pennsylvania. He faces up to 2 1/2 to 3 years in prison, per that district’s sentencing guidelines.
Kendricks reportedly made $1.2 million on illegal deals between 2014-15 while with the Eagles.
