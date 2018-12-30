Best of Seahawks’ regular-season finale win: Frank Clark, Chris Carson--and that it’s over

The best things about this ugly regular-season finale for the Seahawks?
Frank Clark.
And that it’s over.
Clark had two more sacks to bring his season total to a career-high 14. His second one of Arizona rookie Josh Rosen forced the fumble Seahawks teammate Quinton Jefferson recovered to set up Sebastian Janikowski’s go-ahead field goal midway through the fourth quarter Sunday.
Rosen and the 3-12 Cardinals answered with a tying field goal with 1:49 remaining.
Just like they did at Carolina last month, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett connected on the game’s decisive play. Wilson slid out of the pocket to the right. Lockett broke off his route into an improvisational deep one. And Wilson’s pass found him for a 37-yard gain, to the Arizona 25 with 45 seconds to play.
Sebastian Janikowski kicked the winning field goal from there, also as time expired just like at Carolina, and the Seahawks beat the Cardinals on the final play for the second time this season, 27-24.
Chris Carson romped for 122 yards on 19 carries, his sixth 100-yard rushing day of the season. And Seattle (10-6) withstood six sacks of Russell Wilson to clinch the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Seahawks will play next weekend at fourth-seeded Dallas (10-6), the NFC East champion that has won seven of its last eight games.
This Seahawks regular-season ender was ugly.
It took officials calling a defensive-holding penalty on Arizona’s Haason Reddick while Wilson was dropping the ball trying to throw it. Patrick Peterson picked up the fumble and jogged 3 yards for what would have been the Cardinals’ go-ahead touchdown with 6 minutes left in the third quarter. Instead, Seattle had a gift first down on fumble that never happened.
Carson changed the game’s ugly complexion with a beautiful sprint up the middle on the next play, 61 yards from the Seattle 11 to the Arizona 28. Mike Davis’ 17-yard touchdown run completed the day’s U-turn, and gave the Seahawks at 21-13 lead on a 14-point swing.
The tone of the day: Befuddlement. And boos.
The Seahawks had three and outs on five consecutive drives from the middle of the second quarter through the middle of the third. Those drives netted a total of minus-13 yards, and went like this: Run, run, sack, punt; run, run, sack, punt; pass, pass, sack, punt; run, pass, pass, punt; drop, drop (both by Doug Baldwin), sack, punt.
Right guard D.J. Fluker was active in his rebound from a strained hamstring. But he did not start, as the Seahawks decided instead to save him from the playoffs.
Seattle had to leave J.R. Sweezy inactive. The left guard is recovering from what coach Pete Carroll on Friday called an “unusual” foot sprain that had the Seahawks seeking national advice on treatment.
Carroll said Sweezy will recover in time to play in next weekend’s first-round playoff game at Dallas or Chicago.
The starting offensive line Sunday was Ethan Pocic at left guard, Ifedi at right guard for Fluker and George Fant for Ifedi at right tackle. Ifedi was Seattle’s right guard in his rookie season of 2016.
It largely failed.
It also showed how valuable having Sweezy and Fluker back starting at guards with Ifedi back at right tackle next week in the playoff opener will be. The Seahawks’ makeshift line allowed four sacks of Wilson—in the first half.
That was the most he’d taken for any game since Nov. 11 in the loss at the Rams.
The Seahawks took the lead late in the first quarter when Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer took advantage of Arizona cornerbacks aggressively sitting on Seattle’s short route early. That included on David Amerson’s interception of Wilson in the first quarter, the quarterback’s second turnover in eight games. On third and 3, Wilson waiting as the Cardinals again jumped on short routes, including Baldwin’s hook inside Tyler Lockett. Lockett simply ran free down the hash marks from slot right behind the shorter coverage for an easy, 29-yard touchdown pass from Wilson.
Lockett flipped over the goal line to celebrate Wilson’s career-high 35th touchdown pass this season.
It was Wilson’s 196th touchdown pass in the regular season, eclipsing Dave Krieg for the Seahawks’ franchise record for a career.
The Seahawks upped their lead to 14-3 early in the second quarter after rookie Jacob Martin sped off the edge to sack Josh Rosen and forced Arizona’s rookie quarterback to fumble. Martin’s fellow defensive end Frank Clark recovered the fumble at the Cardinals 34-yard line.
Two catches on consecutive plays by Doug Baldwin, his first target of the day, netted 27 yards. Then Carson ran 7 yards for his ninth rushing touchdown of the 1,000-yard back’s season. Carson got the final 4 of those yards on his own, going parallel to the ground after getting hit and reaching across the goal line for the score.
Arizona cut the lead to 14-13 at halftime, after starting drives at the Seattle 27- and 21-yard lines.
The Cardinals converted a partially blocked Michael Dickson punt into a Larry Fitzgerald touchdown catch of 15 yards. The legendary receiver faked out Seahawks reserve cornerback Akeem King with look like he was run blocking then speeding past him.
King was playing because starter Shaquill Griffin twisted his right ankle at the end of a catch by Fitzgerald early in the second quarter. Griffin left to get examined by a team doctor then taped. He tested the ankle running behind the Seahawks’ bench and appeared ready to re-enter, but stayed on the sidelines with an eye toward next weekend’s playoff game. So King played on. And Arizona kept targeting him.
Pharoh Cooper returned Dickson’s 54-yard punt 45 yards to the Seahawks 21. Clark’s sack of Rosen extended his career high to 13 this year, and increases his cost after his contract ends this season. It also pushed Arizona back into having to settle for a 50-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez.
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed saved the lead. Reed sacked Rosen on third down from the Seattle 30 with 11 seconds remaining in the half and the Cardinals out of time outs. They couldn’t get their field-goal unit on the field before the half expired.
The points-saving play left Reed with 9 1/2 sacks this season. He had three total in his first two NFL seasons for Seattle.
Reed added another of Seattle’s six sacks during the second half.
