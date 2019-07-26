Wagner, Seahawks agree on $54 million extension

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner pretends to throw a football to fans during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and the Seahawks agreed on a 3-year, $54 million contract extension Friday, according to reports.

At $18 million a year, the deal makes Wagner the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

Coach Pete Carroll hinted earlier in the week that a deal seemed imminent.

“We’ve been working with Bobby for some time,” Carroll said Thursday about negotiations with Wagner on a contract extension that would make the 29-year-old centerpiece to Seattle’s defense the NFL’s highest-paid inside linebacker into the 2020s.

“There’s been a lot of conversations, a lot of stuff going on...But we’re working with him to, hopefully, make a really good decision, both ends of it. We love him. He’s been a great player, a great guy in the program. We respect the heck out of him.”